JTV® Brightens the Holidays with "Home for the Holidays" Charitable Giving Event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JTV (Jewelry Television), the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, today unveiled its "Home for the Holidays" display that will support three Knoxville nonprofit agencies as part of the season of giving.

Known for adding sparkle to life with beautiful jewelry and gemstones, JTV invites the public to enjoy its incredible "Home for the Holidays" display featuring thousands of sparkling lights and numerous holiday presentations in the park of JTV's West Knoxville headquarters.

"This holiday season is unlike any other," said Tim Matthews, President and CEO of JTV. "In a time when many traditional holiday events are canceled, we wanted to create an enjoyable event at JTV that brings us together in spirit and celebrates the joy of the holidays, albeit a bit differently than we have celebrated in the past."

While there is no cost for visitors to enjoy the festivities, donations to the three area nonprofits are welcome. Funds raised from the event will benefit the Emerald Youth Foundation, which helps serve thousands of local urban youth; the Restoration House, which assists women who face challenging situations; and Elder Care, which will provide gift boxes to area nursing home residents. Visitors can easily donate by scanning QR codes as they walk through the holiday displays or via the links above.

"Now more than ever, the holidays remind us that we are in a season of giving," Matthews continued. "JTV's 'Home for the Holidays' event will celebrate our hometown of Knoxville and give back to three charitable organizations that are focused on helping youth, women, and the elderly."

JTV's "Home for the Holidays" light display is part of Knoxville's Neighborhood Holiday Trails. Guests can walk the track and enjoy the festive atmosphere in a socially distanced way, which features three signature trees, a stunning life-sized Nativity display, two "tunnels of lights" and climb into Santa's sleigh for terrific photo opportunities.

The event is located at JTV's headquarters at 9600 Parkside Drive, Knoxville, TN, 37922 and is open every day from 4:00pm-10:30pm from now through January 4, 2021. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. The Knox County Sheriff's Department is lending a hand to oversee JTV's park attendance every evening.

Those who cannot attend JTV's "Home for the Holidays" event in person can view the beautiful lights display virtually through the video linked here. For more information on JTV, visit JTV.com and follow @JTV on Instagram, @jewelrytelevision on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest and @jewelry on Twitter.

