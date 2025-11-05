JTV® Expands Reach with Launch on The Roku Channel

Enhancing Viewer Accessibility with 24/7 Live Streaming

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JTV® (Jewelry Television), one of the nation's largest jewelry retailers and broadcast networks, is thrilled to announce its availability on The Roku Channel. This expansion gives jewelry enthusiasts an enhanced way to experience JTV's 24/7 live programming, now accessible as a standalone streaming channel.

JTV on The Roku Channel is now accessible directly through The Roku Channel's Live TV Channel Guide, providing viewers with the same engaging, live shopping experience that millions of customers have grown to love on cable, satellite, JTV.com, and the JTV App. Whether discovering exquisite jewelry at exceptional prices, exploring the latest jewelry trends, or connecting with beloved JTV hosts, fans can now enjoy the excitement of JTV live on The Roku Channel.

"Our customers have made it clear – they want more ways to watch and shop JTV," said Burt Bagley, Senior Vice President of Content Distribution at JTV. "The launch of JTV on The Roku Channel is a major step forward in meeting our customers where they shop. We are excited that JTV can now be watched on one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world. With over 30 years of experience and expertise, JTV continues to deliver quality products at great value."

In addition to the new live channel, the JTV+ app on Roku will continue to offer a wide range of on-demand programming, product discovery, and direct shopping experiences, allowing customers to explore and purchase their favorite pieces at any time.

This launch underscores JTV's ongoing commitment to innovation in video commerce and multi-platform engagement. By expanding into Roku's growing streaming ecosystem, JTV continues to bridge the worlds of traditional broadcast, digital, and interactive shopping, making shopping for jewelry more accessible than ever before.

To watch JTV on Roku:

Tune into the JTV through Roku's Live TV Channel Guide

through Roku's Live TV Channel Guide Or explore on-demand shopping through the JTV+ Roku App

For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, Pinterest, TikTok, and LinkedIn. To find all the ways you can shop JTV, visit JTV.com/TV.

About JTV®

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, JTV® (Jewelry Television) is one of the largest jewelry retailers in the United States, with more than 30 years of experience bringing fine jewelry, gemstones, and fashion accessories to millions of customers. Through its omni-channel strategy, JTV connects with audiences via 24/7 live TV programming reaching approximately 60 million U.S. and Canadian households, an industry-leading e-commerce platform (JTV.com), and a dynamic social media presence.

Media Contact:

5WPR

[email protected] | (212) 999-5585

SOURCE Jewelry Television