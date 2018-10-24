JTV® Launches New Bella Luce Luxe™ Collection set with Zirconia from Swarovski®

"Jewelry lovers know and respect the Swarovski name, which is just one of the many reasons JTV is excited to launch this Bella Luce Luxe collection partnership," said Tim Matthews, Chief Executive Officer, JTV. "Our customers are always looking for quality and unique jewelry pieces and this collection is no exception."

Each piece in the Bella Luce Luxe collection is set with beautiful Swarovski Zirconia stones and shines with the quality and craftsmanship you expect from JTV and Swarovski. Swarovski Zirconia colors radiate with the quality and sheer beauty of colored diamonds and include Arctic Blue, Mint Green, Fancy Green, Fancy Pink, Fancy Red, Fancy Purple, Fancy Morganite and Fancy Yellow, plus white. All designs are set in lustrous rhodium over sterling silver, Eterno™ 18k yellow, rose gold over sterling silver or 10k gold.

About Jewelry Television®

JTV (Jewelry Television®) is the leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 25-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally-driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to 85 million U.S. households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. JTV.com is one of the largest jewelry e-commerce websites in the country according to Internet Retailer's Top 500 list for 2017. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Pinterest and LinkedIn

