JTV® Partners with 1928 Jewelry for Exclusive Vintage-Inspired Collection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JTV (Jewelry Television®), the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, today announced an exclusive new collection in partnership with 1928 Jewelry®, a classic jewelry line, featuring exquisite replicas of classic vintage designs available only through JTV's broadcast and ecommerce channels.

Perfect for fashionistas who love the vintage vibe, 1928 Jewelry has been a favorite for nearly 50 years. Drawing inspiration from the vaults of rich European capitals to antique laden attics of Old American estates, 1928 designs are modern replicas of exquisite vintage jewelry. All items are crafted to respect the details of period pieces while offering fresh designs to fit today's styles, and at exceptional value prices.

"We are thrilled to partner with this well-established and renowned American-made brand," said Kris Kulesza, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, JTV. "Whether customers are looking for something simple and charming, elegant and classy, bold and dramatic or quirky and unique, JTV's exclusive 1928 Jewelry collection adds that vintage style that's always fashionable and appeals to all ages."

Showcasing JTV's continuous brand expansion, this new partnership highlights the retailer's growing product categories and firmly establishes a strong foothold in the vintage jewelry market. Together, the leading jewelry powerhouses, known for their extensive collections of accessibly-priced necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings and more, partnered to offer this new exclusive collection to the masses.

"As a vintage-inspired jewelry brand, we're excited to partner with a likeminded leader in the modern jewelry space," said Mel Bernie, Owner, 1928 Jewelry Company. "Together, we're able to pair one of the biggest fashion jewelry manufacturers with one of the largest jewelry retailers in the United States, which made JTV the perfect partner for these exclusive 1928 Jewelry designs. This collection is truly out of this era and can't be found anywhere else."

The exclusive 1928 Jewelry collection includes vintage-inspired necklaces, bracelets, earrings, brooches, rings, lockets, hair pins and statement pieces that put a modern twist on stunning classic jewelry. The full line of colorful daytime looks and classy, formalwear pieces is now available for purchase exclusively on JTV's broadcast and ecommerce channels with accessible price points ranging from $37 – $143.

For more information on the exclusive 1928 Jewelry collection at JTV, visit JTV.com and follow @JTV on Instagram, @jewelrytelevision on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest and @jewelry on Twitter.

About JTV:

JTV (Jewelry Television®) is the leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 27-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally-driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to 85 million U.S. households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. JTV.com is one of the largest jewelry e-commerce websites in the country according to Internet Retailer's Top 500 list for 2019. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Pinterest and LinkedIn.

About 1928 Jewelry ®

For over 50 years, 1928 Jewelry has created vintage inspired costume, trend, fashion and antique jewelry for women worldwide, becoming one of the biggest fashion jewelry manufactures in the USA. From the vaults of rich European capitals to the antique laden attics of old American estates, 1928 Jewelry creates modern replicas of the most beautiful, exquisite vintage jewelry ever made, drawing on a wealth of designs discovered in many unique, unexpected places. Providing exceptional value to the fashion savvy consumer who is dedicated to building her vintage jewelry collection with unique accessories, all jewelry in the 1928 collections is designed to respect the details of period pieces, while offering fresh design interpretations to fit today's styles and fashions.

