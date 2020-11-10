JTV® Partners with Joan Boyce for Exclusive Jewelry and Accessories Collection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JTV, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, announced today an exclusive jewelry and accessories collection in partnership with Joan Boyce, the television personality famed for her sophisticated boutique and prospering jewelry line.

The new collection features an array of gorgeous, boutique-style accessories as well as bold, beautiful jewelry pieces available exclusively through JTV's broadcast and ecommerce channels. Boasting Boyce's signature designs, the line includes stunning rings, bracelets and earrings that transition seamlessly from day to evening, as well as a fabulous array of accessories such as reading and sunglasses, hats, gloves, headband type ear warmers, faux fur masks, scarves and more, providing the opportunity to mix and match for a customizable style for every personality.

"Joan Boyce is a titan in the industry, so it was only natural to collaborate with someone who is just as passionate and knowledgeable about jewelry and style as we are," said Kris Kulesza, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, JTV. "We're excited to share her stunning designs with our customers and jewelry enthusiasts alike, while also expanding our assortment to include her fabulous accessories."

Known for her vivacious personality and stunning, oversized-yet-wearable jewelry, Joan Boyce has been a part of the jewelry industry for over 50 years with vast hosting experience for top broadcast shopping networks. The Joan Boyce collection further expands JTV's product offerings into new categories.

"This line was inspired by the idea that jewelry and accessories should be worn and enjoyed – never hidden away in a vault," said Joan Boyce, jewelry designer and inspiration behind the collection. "The collection has shoppers covered for all their style and accessory needs, and partnering with JTV was the perfect way to carry out my vision and share offerings that can be worn and loved by all each and every day."

Designed to dazzle, the Joan Boyce collection is available for purchase on JTV's broadcast and ecommerce channels with accessible price points ranging from $49-$79.

For more information on the exclusive Joan Boyce collection at JTV, visit JTV.com and follow @JTV on Instagram, @jewelrytelevision on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest and @jewelry on Twitter.

