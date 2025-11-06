JTV Unveils Jewelry Love - A Fresh, Modern Jewelry Shopping Destination in Pigeon Forge

New boutique concept brings approachable luxury and irresistible sparkle to The Mountain Mile

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JTV (Jewelry Television), one of the nation's largest jewelry retailers, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest retail concept, the Jewelry Love by JTV, located in the heart of Pigeon Forge at The Mountain Mile Shopping Center.

A reimagined approach to jewelry shopping, Jewelry Love blends modern design with JTV's vast product offerings and accessible price points. The polished, boutique-style space moves away from traditional glass cases and formal layouts, creating a relaxed and engaging environment where guests can explore, try on, and discover pieces that reflect their personal style.

"Our vision was to create a jewelry shopping experience that's every bit as warm, inviting, and full of charm as the Smoky Mountains themselves," said Tolly Harris, Executive Vice President, Operations & Customer Care at JTV. "Jewelry Love isn't just about beautiful, wearable jewelry—it's a destination where guests can feel relaxed, inspired, and connected to our brand while discovering extraordinary jewelry at truly extraordinary, unbeatable prices."

Located at The Mountain Mile Shopping Center, the Jewelry Love Store is in one of the most visited retail destinations in Pigeon Forge, drawing over 4 million visits annually. The Mountain Mile is home to top attractions, making it a prime destination for both tourists and locals alike. Recognized as one of the top three most-visited retail centers in Pigeon Forge, the location provides an ideal backdrop for JTV's newest venture.

"Jewelry Love reflects how we see the future of jewelry retail—approachable, experiential, and built around discovery," added Chip Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at JTV. "Pigeon Forge's vibrant community and year-round visitors make it the perfect place to debut this concept."

The Jewelry Love store will showcase a curated assortment of jewelry, including customer favorites, outlet-priced collections, and one-of-a-kind pieces, while also serving as a platform to introduce new concepts and products. This launch marks another milestone in JTV's continued growth as an omnichannel jewelry destination, seamlessly connecting customers through in-store, online, and on-air experiences.

The grand opening celebration will take place on Thursday, November 6th at 11 AM, with special promotions, giveaways, and events planned to welcome the community and visitors alike.

The Jewelry Love Store is located at The Mountain Mile (2655 Teaster Ln, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863). Store hours are Monday – Thursday from 11am – 7pm, Friday & Saturday from 11am – 8pm and Sunday from noon-6pm. For more information on JTV and to stay up to date on the latest launches, please visit jtv.com/jewelrylove or call the store at 888-816-9588.

About JTV

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, JTV (Jewelry Television) is one of the largest jewelry retailers in the United States. With a mission to open the world of jewelry and gemstones to everyone, JTV offers a wide range of fine jewelry, gemstones, and accessories through its television network, e-commerce platforms (JTV.com) and retail locations.

SOURCE JTV (Jewelry Television)