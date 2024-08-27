JTW Advisors Advises Advanced Cooling & Heating in Sale to Florida-Based Seacoast Service Providers

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JTW Advisors announced today that its client, Advanced Cooling & Heating, a leading residential provider of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) services, has been acquired by Seacoast Service Partners, a portfolio company of White Wolf Capital Group, a private equity investor based in Miami, FL. JTW Advisors served as the exclusive investment banker to Advanced Cooling & Heating for the transaction.

Chris Jasinski - CEO & Managing Partner

"It was a privilege and an honor to represent Advanced Cooling & Heating throughout the sale process," said Kyle Bobinski, Vice President at JTW Advisors. "We are thrilled that Seacoast Service Partners was the company that Advanced Cooling and Heating chose to partner with. I am confident the partnership will unlock even greater growth potential for Advanced Cooling and Heating's future."

Advanced Cooling & Heating was founded in 1996 in Palm Beach County, Florida by Erik Bryson and is led by Bryson and Victor Da Silva, Jr. The Company specializes in providing high-quality HVAC system replacement, installation, repair, and maintenance services for residential customers throughout southeast Florida.

"We continue to see private equity sponsors allocate and deploy meaningful capital into the home services sector," said Chris Jasinski, JTW's CEO and Managing Partner. "For business owners contemplating an exit, now is an opportune time to explore options while the demand is high, and valuations remain attractive."

About JTW Advisors

JTW Advisors LLC is a boutique investment bank focused on the building products & services and residential housing industries. With offices in Charlotte, Philadelphia, Tampa, and Los Angeles, the firm provides mergers & acquisitions and capital advisory services to its clients including building products & services companies, homebuilders, and land developers. JTW provides both sell-side and buy-side M&A advisory services, including guiding clients through all stages of the M&A process: financial modeling, valuation, deal prep, positioning & marketing, diligence, and closing. For more information, visit http://jtwadvisors.com/ or contact the firm directly at [email protected] or (704) 412-3080.

Media Contact:

Kaden Jacobs, Poston Communications, [email protected], (404) 875-3400

SOURCE JTW Advisors LLC