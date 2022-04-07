JTW Advisors Advises Executive Construction Homes in Sale to Lennar

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JTW Advisors LLC served as sell-side M&A advisor to Columbia, S.C. based Executive Construction Homes, LLC in their sale to Lennar.

Lennar, the nation's second largest home builder, with more than 59,000 homes built annually, will expand its portfolio into the Columbia, S.C. market with the purchase of Executive Construction Homes' WIP, finished lots, and land pipeline totaling more than 3,300 lots.

Chris Jasinski

"We are proud of our firm's involvement in this deal between Executive and Lennar," said Chris Jasinski, CEO & managing partner of JTW Advisors. "As the Southeast region continues to be a hot market for new development borne out of relocation trends, this deal speaks to the vision that leaders at both companies have to capitalize on growth opportunities and align their strengths to bring new homes to the growing Columbia market."

For Eddie Yandle, owner and founder of Executive Construction Homes, the Lennar transaction marks the next step in the evolution of the company he launched in 1989. Eddie and his family will remain involved in the business and will continue selling finished lots to Lennar through their related-party land development companies. Dawson Yandle, Eddie's son, was instrumental in assembling the 3,300-lot pipeline and serves as CEO of the Yandle's land development company.

"As a rapidly growing company that is passionate about the communities we serve, we are excited to further expand our presence and continue building the high-quality homes we're known for under the Lennar banner," said Yandle. "Lennar is one of the biggest, most trusted names in the industry and we have always had immense respect and admiration for their work. We are proud to now be a part of their team and have the addition of their resources to meet the growing demands of home buyers coming to our area."

This is JTW's second mergers and acquisitions deal in less than three months. The company most recently advised Breland Homes on their sale to Lennar in the Huntsville, Ala. and Pensacola, Fla. markets. The Executive Construction Homes deal also marks JTW's second transaction in the Columbia, S.C. market. In 2020, JTW advised Essex Homes in their sale to Stanley Martin Homes (a division of Japanese-based Daiwa House Group).

Jasinski views the transaction between Lennar and Executive Construction Homes as further proof of the current strength in the homebuilding mergers and acquisitions market.

"This acquisition is further evidence of the continued consolidation of the homebuilder market and, particularly, the trend of larger home builders expanding into secondary markets to serve a broader customer base and increase their overall market share," Jasinski said. "This is just the tip of the iceberg as private homebuilders increasingly have to compete with public and foreign builders for land, trade partners, employees, and capital, so we anticipate seeing much more activity like this in 2022 and beyond."

About JTW Advisors LLC

JTW Advisors LLC is a boutique investment bank focused exclusively on the residential building industry. We provide mergers and acquisitions as well as capital raising advisory services to home builders, land developers, build-to-rent operators, and building products companies. The firm can be found online at jtwadvisors.com, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at (704) 412-3080.

Media Contact:

Laura Richeson, Poston Communications

(407) 616-8108

[email protected]

SOURCE JTW Advisors