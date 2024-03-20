JU Davis College of Business Dean Elected to AACSB International Board of Directors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Barbara Ritter, dean of the Davis College of Business and Technology at Jacksonville University, recently was elected to the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) Board of Directors as an official of an Organization from the Americas region.

"Barbara is to be congratulated on this outstanding achievement, particularly considering the remarkably competent nominees selected by the nominating committee to run in this year's election," said AACSB President and CEO Lily Bi.

Dr. Barbara Ritter, dean of the Davis College of Business & Technology at Jacksonville University.

Ritter, who has been at the helm of Davis College since 2020, was among only four other individuals selected to the international board that hail from universities which include North Carolina State University; University of California, San Diego; St. Mary's University and Texas Tech University. She will serve a three-year term and will take office July 1.

"I'm delighted and honored to be invited to serve on the board of directors of AACSB," Ritter said. "Not only is this an exciting opportunity to collaborate with talented colleagues in shaping change at the most fundamental levels of higher education, but AACSB's vision in many ways parallels what we are doing here at the JU Davis College of Business and Technology, which is also accredited by the AACSB."

Ritter, a St. Johns County resident, is an expert in the field of organizational behavior and management education with more than 100 publications and presentations in this area. She has experience consulting in the areas of organizational culture, human resource policies, employee satisfaction and selection as well as promotion, performance appraisal and development, and data collection and analysis.

She's a recipient of numerous awards, including the Beta Gamma Sigma Outstanding Chapter Advisor, the Horry County Stardust Award for Outstanding Contribution, and the MOBTS Peter Frost Mentoring Award, which acknowledges individuals who are distinguished as gifted teachers and scholars and who unselfishly impart these gifts through mentoring students, colleagues and associates.

In 2020, Ritter was recognized by MOBTS with the David L. Bradford Outstanding Educator Award, which acknowledges a person with consistently demonstrated achievement over a lifetime, focusing on teaching and learning excellence. She earned a master's degree and a Ph.D. in industrial and organizational psychology from the University of Akron.

Founded in 1916, AACSB is a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and learning and development services to over 1,850 member organizations and more than 950 accredited business schools worldwide. Linking education, business, and society, AACSB drives change in priority areas such as accreditation standards, societal impact, leadership and advocacy.

The JU Davis College of Business and Technology is the only triple-accredited private college in all of North Florida and South Georgia, with AACSB, ABET and AABI accredited programs. Its mission is to empower students to achieve sustainable career success with a high quality, relevant and applied educational experience that is delivered by faculty committed to advancing the individual development of each student.

