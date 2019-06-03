Juan Alberto Ramírez's new book "Returning to Child Consciousness" is an amazing work to open our mind and to understand our life's purpose

The author shows us his knowledge of the human mind and opens a world of light and understanding about life: "The intention of this book is to be a simple reading, not for your mind to understand it, but for your inner being, that is within your heart and connects with your path, understanding who you are and what your life purpose is on this dimensional plane."

Published by New York City based Page Publishing, Juan Alberto Ramírez's wonderful book "Returning to Child Consciousness" is a guide to help ourselves in life, because it reflects in depth the connection of all human beings with everything that surrounds us.

Readers who wish to experience this wonderful work can purchase "Returning to Child Consciousness" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time-consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895340/Juan_Alberto_Ramirez.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

