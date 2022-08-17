Juan Contreras' new book "FUIMOS HEREDEROS DEL INFIERNO" is a compelling read unto the truth of life, hell, and the word of God.

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "FUIMOS HEREDEROS DEL INFIERNO" from Page Publishing author Juan Contreras is a gripping manuscript that explores the meaning of man's existence, purpose, and destination throughout the scriptures.

Juan Contreras, a Mexican writer born in the valley of Ciudad Juarez, has completed his new book "FUIMOS HEREDEROS DEL INFIERNO": a stirring read about man's true path and the Lord's will. It will try to unravel biblical scriptures and carve out the message within for the realization of many.

Fuimos Herederos del Infierno

Contreras shares, "We are heirs of Hell because we do not know who can reveal the truth to us, We are Heirs of hell, because we do not know the true path, that path that can free us from going to that hell, We are heirs of hell because we do not lead a good life and we feel a great emptiness in our existence, but there is a solution in someone who wants to give us a great new life."

Published by Page Publishing, Juan Contreras' book scrutinizes the truth and message behind the Word. With this interesting compendium, it helps readers navigate the revelations and know what lies behind the scriptures.

Readers who wish to experience this well-written work can purchase "FUIMOS HEREDEROS DEL INFIERNO" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876872/Juan_Contreras.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing