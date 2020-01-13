Juan F. Martinez's New Book El Comienzo, An Electrifying Adventure And Battle Between Good And Evil That Ultimately Decides The World's Fate

Juan shares, "With lies, three young people embark on a great adventure, which makes them see the cruel reality of the world, the sadness and anguish of seeing everything to be destroyed. James, a young man who can see the future; Alice, his best friend; and Catherine, his girlfriend, face one of the greatest challenges of their lives. Will they be able to survive and save the world from the evil claws of Yalet and Mordo, the villains of this plot who only want to see the tragedy and annihilation of the human beings to create a world for them? Will young people be able to banish evil and return to their normal lives with the help of their allies? Or will this whole war end up giving them gifts they had never known and knowing truths that will awaken their dark senses? Will evil dominate? The constant war between both parties and the challenge of looking for strategies will take them to a point where making a mistake could cause someone to die."

Published by Page Publishing, Juan F. Martinez's new book, El Comienzo, will be thrilled with the action-packed moments of three young heroes as they battle the dark forces that threaten the safety of the world while keeping themselves in check to avoid deadly mistakes.

Consumers who wish to follow the adventure of spirited youth in their quest to thwart the baneful forces can purchase El Comienzo in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

