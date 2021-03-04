Juan Francisco Cano's new book El Asesino de la Bufanda Roja, a gripping novel about a man's harrowing journey of reckoning and revenge against his foes

Juan Francisco Cano said this about his book: "It is imperative to forget the past when fighting constantly to survive in the face of time that inclemently reminds us of that fateful moment when pain tore the weakest of our fragile spirits. His efforts to run away and get away forever from the past that marked his existence were not enough to evade the suffering he was going through every time he returned to the same point where his eyes, in the most unfair way, learned to cry of pain, sadness, and grief.

When he thought it was all over and that a new beginning would give him the opportunity he always sought, deception, cruelty, and injustice were present. That, in fact, became the trigger that with the simple touch of a spark charged with hatred, melancholy and (why not) contempt, it made him succumb to his desire for revenge.

Seeing the anguish his executioners showed every time they faced that reality that showed that they were not as brave as they wanted to show themselves to the weak beings who are unable to defend themselves filled him with the strength to move forward until he exhausted every drop of hatred he had in the depths of his soul."

Published by Page Publishing, Juan Francisco Cano's new book El Asesino de la Bufanda Roja will inspire within the readers an overwhelming and captivating intrigue as they follow a man's road to vengeance and death that taints his being.

Consumers who wish to enjoy the suspenseful and page-turning moments of a man bent on wreaking havoc upon those who wronged him can purchase El Asesino de la Bufanda Roja in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1449068/Juan_Francisco_Cano.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

