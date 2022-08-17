Juan Ramirez Cubela's new book "Santa Fe - CUBA" brings a touching look into a beautifully lived life told in fragments and verses

Recent release "Santa Fe – CUBA" from Page Publishing author Juan Ramirez Cubela shares a wonderful collection of verses about what makes his life; his origins, family, career, and the events that shape him as a person.

Juan Ramirez Cubela, a writer passionate in music and poetry, has completed his new book "Santa Fe – CUBA": a heartfelt expression of a life journey that found joy and treasure in its little moments.

HIALEAH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- "There are times in life when the maelstrom of daily events does not allow us to see the importance of the small events that make up our environment, it is like admiring the enormous Ocuje or the legendary Ceiba tree in the forest, without realizing that we are walking, on a carpet full of hopes. The author of this collection of poems, Juan Ramírez Cubela, a simple Cuban of humble origins, does not let the details of daily events go unnoticed. His work is the way he has to render memories and tribute to the children, the family, in short, to the history of humanity. He vociferously expresses what he has been able to achieve."

Santa Fe - Cuba: Poesía

Published by Page Publishing, Juan Ramirez Cubela's book uses poetic expression to bring imagination and reality together as it tells about who Juan Ramírez Cubela is and the journeys and relationships that he has built throughout the years.

Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Santa Fe – CUBA" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

