Juan Valdez pays tribute to 30 years of Carlos Vives' music career and to their pride of being 100% Colombian

MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Valdez, the brand of Colombian coffee growers, has formed a global alliance with Carlos Vives, the international artist who has taken the country's name to all corners of the world, to pay tribute to the 30-year music career of the greatest hits singer and celebrate their pride of being 100% Colombian.

With this alliance, Juan Valdez and Carlos Vives aim to celebrate what is common among all Colombians and what they're known for: their passion, their drive, the joy of giving their best, the flavor they put into life, and the love for Colombia and all the land provides them with.

In tribute to Carlos Vives and his 30-year music career, the coffee company will launch a Sierra Nevada special edition whose packaging illustrates this iconic place in Santa Marta, as well as the image of the singer and a stamp that commemorates three decades of artistic history. In addition to this new launch by Juan Valdez, the company will be launching other limited edition brand items, such as t-shirts, caps, pewter mugs and tote bags, which will be available to purchase from December both in Juan Valdez' stores and online.

"We are two global brands made 100% in Colombia, and we share diverse affinities that represent our country. We are united by the same origin, a unique culture and the passion and hard work for what we do. All this must be celebrated to show the world that Colombia is a full on experience, it is music, tradition, coffee and much more," said Camila Escobar, CEO of Juan Valdez. On that same line, she added that, "This new edition by Juan Valdez, the Carlos Vives Coffee, is the result of this great alliance, which for us is a source of pride, since it allows us to celebrate this great artist who has brought so much joy to Colombians."

When asked, Carlos Vives said, "What makes me happy is that everyone continues to discover the marvels of our country and get to know the coffee grown in Sierra Nevada, this area of Colombia that offers the best types of coffee on the planet, planted in the shade of its native forests.".

The Carlos Vives Special Edition, which will be available in a 9.9 oz. (283 g) presentation, features a strong cup profile and flavor notes of dark chocolate, sweet caramel and toasted walnuts. The coffee will be marketed outside Colombia in countries where the brand is present.

Juan Valdez and Carlos Vives join forces to celebrate Colombia and pay tribute to the artist's 30-year music career, highlighting not only the singer's contribution to Latin American music but also the greatness of Colombia's countryside and the work of the 548,000 coffee-growing families, who are the raison d'être of the coffee company.

About Juan Valdez Coffee

Juan Valdez® is the only internationally renowned coffee brand owned by coffee producers. In 2002, the Colombian Coffee Growers Federation, a non-profit organization representing more than 548,000 coffee-growing families, created the Juan Valdez® Project aimed at coffee shops and value-added businesses, and named after the icon that for more than 50 years has represented Colombian coffee in the world. In 2021, Juan Valdez was B-Corp certified and managed to join the select group of more than 5,000 companies that not only aspire to be the best in the world, but the best for the world. Juan Valdez® coffee is synonymous with high quality. Coffee growers are given greater value for the coffee quality and substantial royalties for the sale of each cup or product that carries their brand in the world.

