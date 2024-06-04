SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoVision Marketing Group, a global, bilingual, full-service marketing agency, is proud to announce the addition of Juan Valdez, the world's premier Colombian coffee brand, to its expanding roster. The agency will assist in its expansion into the U.S. market.

"We're excited to help bring the brand to new audiences so they can experience the magic for themselves." Juan Valdez taps InnoVision Marketing Group to assist with U.S. expansion plans.

With a global presence and more than 200 stores internationally and a clear commitment to open more stores in 20 countries this year, Juan Valdez is a brand that since its beginning strives to represent the heart and soul of Colombian coffee growers focusing on diversity and inclusion through initiatives encouraging more women and young growers to become a part of this industry.

The coffee chain offers an array of handcrafted coffee, smoothies, and a variety of pastries in each store. Its menu boasts Colombian Classic coffees, cappuccinos, lattes, teas, and delectable iced and blended drinks, from nevados to smoothies. Their pastries span from chocolate chip muffins and sweet pastries to Croissants and savory options.

According to Sebastían Mejia, Internacional Vice President of Juan Valdez, "We are very excited about the road ahead as we expand into the U.S. market. Partnering with InnoVision, an expert marketing agency, is key for the purposes of Juan Valdez whose objectives are focused on continuing to offer the best experience around the 100% Colombian premium coffee."

InnoVision has been selected to enhance Juan Valdez's visibility and reach within U.S. coffee markets. The agency will spearhead the brand's initiatives, providing comprehensive support across highly segmented digital channels through new creative strategies, including a commercial and digital marketing campaign that showcases the coffee company as a leader in the coffee space.

In addition, the marketing group's strategy will be to encourage local customers to try the Colombian brand by highlighting its roots and the craftsmanship and magic behind each drink. The goal is to position the chain as a superior choice.

This is shown in the new commercials that illustrate the brand as young, vibrant and fresh, making its drinks the star of any occasion. The tagline created by InnoVision, "Because great things come in red cups" positions and shows the Juan Valdez red cup as a status symbol for those who know good coffee. To see the ads, click here and here.

"We're thrilled to partner with such an iconic Colombian coffee brand as Juan Valdez," says Giselle Campos, Sr. Vice President/Sr. Creative Director of InnoVision Marketing Group. "Their incredible coffee speaks for itself, and we had so much fun coming up with this new positioning and bringing life to the iconic red cups. We're excited to help bring the brand to new audiences so they can experience the magic for themselves."

Founded in 2012, InnoVision Marketing Group quickly became a leader in the marketing and creative strategy industry, consistently delivering innovative and effective marketing solutions for its clients. With multiple brands in the franchising industry in different categories, the agency currently represents four franchises in the fast-casual and QSR industry: Huey Magoo's, Island Fin Poké Co., Buddy's bar-b-q and Krak Boba.

InnoVision Marketing Group has recently started providing the opportunity for global franchising to offer its clients the tools to succeed in the franchising and fast-casual industry. InnoVision's growing list of in-house divisions and services includes brand strategy, advertising, digital media, creative services, film production, talent and casting, social media & reputation management, traditional media, public relations and Hispanic marketing.

For more information about Juan Valdez Café, please visit www.JuanValdezCafeStore.com/. To learn more about InnoVision Marketing Group, please contact [email protected] or click here.

About InnoVision Marketing Group

What began as an idea of a way to better service clients has turned into a brand that stands out among the rest. InnoVision Marketing Group is a full-service, nationally recognized agency, with clients across the country and globally. Inspired by the intensity and style of New York agencies, we've taken innovation to the next level by integrating proprietary digital technologies into our services.

From branding to creative design, media buying, digital advertising, web development and SEO, video production, social advertising and management, PR and digital content, and a talent agency. All work created by the InnoVision team is produced in-house, delivering unparalleled quality and value to our clients to make a lasting impact. Our goal is to ensure that our clients' businesses thrive in every aspect of their branding and marketing. With our unique culture at the heart of everything we do, we believe the happier our team is, the better the work we produce – something we remember every day. To learn more about InnoVision, please visit TeamInnoVision.com.

About Juan Valdez

Juan Valdez® is the only coffee brand of international relevance that belongs to coffee growers. In 2002, the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia, a non-profit organization that represents more than 548,000 coffee growing families, created the Juan Valdez® project for coffee shops and value added businesses, named after the icon that for more than 50 years has represented Colombian coffee in the world.

In 2021, it was certified as a B Company and was able to join the select group of more than 5,000 companies that not only aspire to be the best in the world but also the best for the world. Juan Valdez® coffees are synonymous with high quality, providing coffee growers with greater value for the quality of the coffee and important royalty resources for the sale of each cup or product that carries the Juan Valdez® brand worldwide.

