Juanita Jimenez's new book "El Bramar de mi Espíritu" is a spiritual read that invites readers to establish a profound relationship with the Creator.

Juanita Jimenez, a fervent believer of God, an avid reader, has completed her new book "El Bramar de mi Espíritu": a meaningful volume filled with comforting and enlightening poems. Each poem is a reflection of her journey and how God calmed every storm that came her way. This is her beautiful relationship with God in poetic form.

Jimenez shares, "Dear reader, in this book you will find poems that they will comfort your heart; issues that we live daily and experiences that perhaps God has shown you. In its pages you will have reasons to laugh, to cry and to admire the reality of a personal God. Take your time reading it. Wherever you have opened it, it will tell you of the love of our mighty and infinite God.

May God bless you and enjoy it my beloved, it is for you."

Published by Page Publishing, Juanita Jimenez's compelling tale will definitely enrich one's soul. Her poems portrayed that God has a hand in her broken stories. He is not and will never be silent. His love has not been diminished. It's there. He is always there.

As a devoted daughter of God, Juanita Jimenez hopes for her readers to experience a life with God residing in their hearts.

Readers who wish to experience this enlivening work can purchase "El Bramar de mi Espíritu" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1840852/0__Juanita_Jimenez.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing