Juanita's Foods Solves Double Dip Worries This 4th Of July

To prevent the double-dip from happening at 4th of July parties – America's first post-lockdown get-together – Juanita's Foods created a special dispenser that uses a motion sensor to dispense the perfect nacho cheese portion for each chip. The Nacho Cheese Dip-spensers operate similarly to the hand sanitizer dispensers the world has become so familiar with over the last year. They allow nacho cheese lovers to eliminate the communal dipping bowl and instead serve a contactless individual portion of nacho cheese sauce. The device even warms up the cheese for a more delicious experience.

"Our nacho cheese sauce is made to share and with 4th of July approaching, we see it as our responsibility to share chip and dip etiquette as people go back to gathering," said Yolanda Mata, Director of Marketing at Juanita's Foods. "We decided to have fun with it and created 'Nacho Cheese Dip-spensers' for a visual reminder to people that you can get the right cheese and chip ratio without the germs."

Starting on June 30th, nacho cheese lovers who follow Juanita's Foods on Instagram will have a chance to get their sanitized hands on one of the few Nacho Cheese Dip-spensers available for the public via a social contest so they can safely enjoy nacho cheese with a group of friends. The giveaway winners will be announced on Friday, July 2nd and the devices will be shipped to enjoy during 4th of July festivities. To enter, consumers should follow Juanita's on Instagram and tag three friends they plan to party safely with on the 4th of July. Click here for the official rules.

Juanita's Nacho Cheese Sauce and more can be found at retailers nationwide.

About Juanita's Foods

Juanita's is a third-generation, family-owned business based in Wilmington, California, and certified as a Great Place To Work in 2021. Founded in 1946 by George de la Torre Sr. and his nephew, the company carries on a strong family tradition and business legacy by producing authentic homestyle Mexican foods. Juanita's products include the #1 Menudo, #1 Pozole, and #1 Hominy in the U.S. as well as Albondigas, Chile Verde, Nacho Cheese Sauce and a line of Pico Pica branded Hot Sauces. All products are made with the best quality ingredients, are distributed nationwide and are delivered ready to eat so families can spend less time in the kitchen and more time sharing and enjoying their favorite foods. For more information, visit www.juanitas.com.

