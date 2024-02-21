Jubilant HollisterStier Celebrates the Opening of Their Third Manufacturing Line with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

News provided by

Jubilant HollisterStier

21 Feb, 2024, 21:52 ET

SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant HollisterStier held a ribbon cutting ceremony on February 8, celebrating the opening of their third sterile fill finish manufacturing line and the groundbreaking of the next phase of their facility expansion.

JHS President and CEO Chris Preti, the Consulate General of India Mr. Prakash Gupta, representatives from the United States Department of Health and Human Services, members of the Spokane City Council, and other key local and state decision makers were in attendance.

Continue Reading
President & CEO of Jubilant HollisterStier celebrates third manufacturing line ribbon cutting with the Consulate General of India Mr. Prakash Gupta, representatives from the United States Department of Health and Human Services, members of the Spokane City Council.
President & CEO of Jubilant HollisterStier celebrates third manufacturing line ribbon cutting with the Consulate General of India Mr. Prakash Gupta, representatives from the United States Department of Health and Human Services, members of the Spokane City Council.

The event featured a video message from State Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers regarding the positive benefits the JHS' expansion will have on the greater Spokane community, including the addition of 200+ new jobs.

The expansion includes a new high-speed commercial fill finish line, which is part of a 50k sq. ft. facility expansion, increases JHS' production capacity by 55 million units per year. At 400 vials per minute, it's equipped with full isolator technology and 100% weight-checking capabilities at production speeds. It also includes an additional three compounding suites with capacity for up to 2000 L bulks and disposable, single-use compounding and filling technologies. The line is also outfitted with two new 300 sq. ft. lyophilizers.

JHS is currently scheduling time for client projects on the third manufacturing line and has broken ground on Phase 2 of their facility expansion for a fourth manufacturing line. 

About Jubilant HollisterStier

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC, a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova Limited, is an integrated contract manufacturer of ophthalmics, sterile injectables, lyophilized products, and sterile ointments. JHS is committed to providing exceptional manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries in North America. With two facilities located in Spokane, Washington and Montreal, Quebec, Canada, JHS ensures that each client's project is streamlined with a full range of support and manufacturing services by keeping and training the best talent.

Contact for Media Inquiries & Questions

Jennifer Beeler
Associate Director Marketing & Customer Experience
509.873.4794
jen.beeler@jubl.com

SOURCE Jubilant HollisterStier

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.