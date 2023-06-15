Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. Appoints Nadir Patel as an Independent Member of Its Board of Directors

BEDMINSTER, N.J., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing small molecule precision therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Nadir Patel as an independent director on the Company's Board of Directors.

"Nadir Patel has had a distinguished career advising corporate executives in private industry and representing Canada in foreign affairs," said Hari S Bhartia, Chairman, Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. "His broad experience in strategic planning, finance, human resources and other disciplines will be invaluable as Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. continues to develop as a company and advances its differentiated drug pipeline in preclinical and clinical development."

Nadir Patel is a senior strategic advisor at global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP, managing director at Fairfax Consulting Services and strategic advisor to the President of Huron University at Western. Prior to his current roles, Nadir held several senior government positions over a notable career in Canada's public service. Most recently, he served as Canada's High Commissioner for the Republic of India, with concurrent accreditation as Canada's Ambassador to Nepal and Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bhutan until 2021. He also previously served as Assistant Deputy Minister and Chief Financial Officer for Canada's Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development and as Canada's Consul General in Shanghai. He currently serves on the board of directors of Canadian Tire Corporation where he also chairs the audit committee, as well as board Chairman at Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities. Nadir Patel holds a joint MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business, London School of Economics and Political Science, and HEC (Paris) School of Management.

About Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.

Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision oral medicines with enhanced therapeutic index to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases for genetically defined patients. Its advanced structure-based discovery engine, TIBEO (Therapeutic Index and Brain Exposure Optimization), has been validated through successful partnerships including with Blueprint Medicines for a brain penetrant EGFR Exon-20 program. The Company's pipeline consists of a first in class dual coREST modifier, JBI-802, currently in a Phase I/II clinical trial in multiple tumors, a novel brain-penetrant modulator of PRMT5 for which an IND has been accepted, brain penetrant and gut restrictive PDL1 inhibitors, as well as PAD4 inhibitors for oncology and inflammatory indications. The Company is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey and guided by globally renowned scientific advisors.

For more please visit: www.jubilanttx.com
