Jubilee Intel Expands Global Operations and Enhances Analytics Platform

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilee Intel, a subsidiary of Hallmark Venture Group, Inc. (OTC: HLLK), has expanded its presence to new international markets and introduced advanced analytics and tracking features to support its growing client base.

Global Expansion

Jubilee now serves advertisers in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, offering its advanced digital marketing solutions to businesses in these key regions. Localized support teams ensure that advertisers have access to market-specific insights and expertise to drive campaign success.

"Expanding into these regions is a strategic move to meet the increasing demand for our tools and capabilities," said COO Juan Pablo DeSilva. "This growth allows us to provide tailored solutions that align with the unique requirements of diverse markets."

Enhanced Analytics and Tracking

Jubilee's upgraded analytics platform equips advertisers with precise tools to monitor and optimize their campaigns. New features include:

Real-Time Reporting: Live access to campaign metrics for faster, data-driven adjustments.

Click Flow Monitoring: Enhanced tracking to better understand user journeys and engagement.

Predictive Analytics: AI-driven models that provide actionable insights and forecast campaign performance.

"These enhancements are about giving our clients the clarity and tools they need to make smarter decisions," said DeSilva. "The updates reflect our commitment to continuously improving our platform to stay ahead of industry needs."

About Hallmark Venture Group, Inc.

Hallmark Venture Group, Inc. (OTC: HLLK) is a digital marketing leader specializing in machine learning and AI solutions to automate and optimize ad campaigns. The Company's platform provides real-time insights that maximize ROI with minimal manual intervention.

Through its subsidiary, Jubilee Intel, HLLK continues to pioneer advancements in digital marketing. The team is focused on cutting-edge projects to enhance keyword research, traffic quality, and time-series data analysis, all aimed at boosting efficiency and profitability for digital advertising campaigns.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may","would", "will", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets.

For additional information, please visit:

http://hllkinc.com or https://jubileeintel.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HLLKir

SOURCE Hallmark Venture Group, Inc.