SINGAPORE, Jan. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest announcement from JuCoin, the platform has made important adjustments to the strategy for its first Launchpad project, $JU IEO.

  1. JuCoin will distribute the already issued JU tokens to all users participating in the IEO and fully refund all IEO subscription payments.
  2. The $JU trading pair will open at 21:00 (UTC+8) with an initial price of 1 JU = 0.1 USDT.
JuCoin Announces Adjustments to the First Launchpad Project $JU IEO Strategy (PRNewsfoto/JuCoin)
JuCoin stated that the adjustments were made in response to the discovery of a significant amount of off-platform low-price purchases of platform tokens. To ensure a fair market environment and protect the interests of users, JuCoin has implemented the above measures.

As a globally recognized digital asset trading platform, JuCoin remains committed to providing users with a superior trading environment and innovative project participation experiences. This strategic adjustment reflects both the platform's respect for community voices and its responsibility to its users.

About JuCoin
JuCoin is a leading digital asset trading platform dedicated to offering secure, professional, and efficient digital asset trading services to users worldwide. Through continuous product and ecosystem innovation, JuCoin is steadily becoming a significant player in the blockchain industry.

The platform stated that it will continue to focus on service optimization, technology upgrades, and rigorous project selection to deliver high-quality blockchain projects and services, fostering the healthy development of the industry.

website：https://www.jucoin.com  
Twitter：https://x.com/Jucoinex
Telegram：https://t.me/jucoinex

