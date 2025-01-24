SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JuCoin, the first service-driven cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to announce a voting initiative for its $JU token launchpad. In response to overwhelming demand during the Initial Exchange Offering (IEO), JuCoin is exploring the possibility of launching a premium issuance model for the $JU token.

JuCoin to Launch Voting for Premium Issuance Model of $JU Token Launchpad

The IEO has seen exceptional participation, with over 24,000 subscribers and 168,967,843.8964668 in subscriptions, which is 26820.29% higher than the initial soft cap of 0.63 million USDT. This extraordinary level of interest reflects the community's strong belief in the $JU token as the core asset of the JuCoin ecosystem.

To ensure the fairness and equity of the process, JuCoin will be conducting a vote to determine if the premium issuance model should be adopted for the $JU token. This model, if approved by the launchpad subscribers, would allow tokens to be sold at a higher price than initially planned, in response to the demand from subscribers. The voting will give subscribed users a chance to have their say in how the $JU token distribution will be handled.

A premium issuance refers to the sale of tokens at a price higher than their nominal value during the IEO. This strategy is used when there is significant demand for the token, signaling investor optimism and strong market interest. The premium issuance model can help balance supply and demand, ensuring that the market is not flooded with tokens at an undervalued price.

Under this model, JuCoin aims to maximize value for the community, while maintaining a fair and transparent distribution process. With the subscription amount far exceeding expectations, JuCoin is committed to finding the best solution to fairly allocate tokens while maintaining a healthy token value. The potential adoption of the premium issuance will also enable JuCoin to raise more funds from the market, helping the platform continue to grow and expand its offerings. The voting process will allow subscribed users to decide if they would prefer the premium issuance model to better accommodate demand.

The vote will be conducted through the launchpad page, where all users who participated in the IEO can express their preference. This democratic process ensures that the community has a voice in how the $JU token is distributed, reinforcing JuCoin's commitment to transparency and user engagement. Details on the voting process and additional information on the premium issuance can be found on JuCoin's social media and launchpad page.

