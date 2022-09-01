Judaism Your Way Announces 'Return to Joy' Theme for Annual High Holiday Services

Known for their inclusive approach to celebrating the most sacred holidays in Judaism, Judaism Your Way is pleased to announce its return to the Denver Botanic Gardens for its annual observance of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur

DENVER, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Judaism Your Way is pleased to announce that following a successful High Holidays celebration in the Denver Botanic Gardens in 2021, the organization is bringing its inclusive programming to the gardens once again. The theme of this year's event, Return to Joy, invites the Judaism Your Way community to join the organization in reflecting on the past year and celebrating the Jewish new year ahead. The spiritual gatherings will take place in-person and be live streamed for global audiences to tune in. Registration is now available for programming. All are welcome to join.

Since its founding in 2003, Judaism Your Way has welcomed anyone seeking Jewish connection. Understanding that there are many ways to be Jewish, the organization respects and honors them all. To ensure that High Holiday activities are accessible and inclusive, all events are hosted free-of-charge. The organization will offer a full schedule of events and services for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, featuring contemporary music, fresh English translations of traditional Hebrew prayers, and much more. Services will be led by Judaism Your Way's entire Rabbinic team.

"The ancient rabbis of the Talmud thought of Yom Kippur as one of the happiest days of the year, because we get to practice forgiveness and compassion, and hopefully, through our prayer, we can return to our integrity in relationships with ourselves, one another, and the Divine," said Rabbi Caryn Aviv, Rabbinic and Program Director for Judaism Your Way. "After an unprecedented two years, we are pleased to bring our larger community together again for meditation and reflection as we enter this new year."

The schedule for this year is as follows:

Sunday, September 25

6:30pm MT : Erev Rosh Hashanah (In Person & Live Stream)

Monday, September 26

9:00am MT : Rosh Hashanah Family Service (In Person & Live Stream)

: Rosh Hashanah Family Service (In Person & Live Stream) 10:30am MT : Rosh Hashanah Service (In Person & Live Stream)

: (In Person & Live Stream) 1:00pm MT : Jewish Yoga (Live Stream Only)

: Jewish Yoga (Live Stream Only) 2:00pm MT : Jewish Mindfulness Meditation (Live Stream Only)

Yom Kippur, Tuesday, October 4th

6:30pm MT : Kol Nidre (In Person & Live Stream)

Wednesday, October 5

9:00am MT : Yom Kippur Family Service (In-Person & Live Stream)

: Yom Kippur Family Service (In-Person & Live Stream) 10:30am MT : Yom Kippur Service, Yizkor & Closing Service (In Person & Live Stream)

: Yom Kippur Service, Yizkor & Closing Service (In Person & Live Stream) 1:00pm MT : Jewish Yoga (Live Stream Only)

: Jewish Yoga (Live Stream Only) 2:00pm MT : Jewish Mindfulness Meditation (Live Stream Only)

Judaism Your Way offers accessible and inclusive spiritual experiences. Their services invite people from all traditions and backgrounds to connect with the beauty and meaning Judaism can offer. For more information on High Holidays, including the full schedule, registration, downloadable sermons, and the Machzor, please visit: https://www.judaismyourway.org/2022-high-holidays/

ABOUT JUDAISM YOUR WAY

Judaism Your Way is an open tent, embracing everyone who seeks a connection to Jewish life. Every day, Judaism Your Way shares transformative Jewish experiences and recognizes itself as part of something relevant, whole and sacred. There are many ways to be Jewish. Judaism Your Way respects and includes them all. For more information, please visit judaismyourway.org

