Judaism Your Way Opens 2022 Registration for Customizable Open Tent Be Mitzvah Program

The two-year program guides students through the pivotal coming-of-age experience, offering a customizable approach that prioritizes their personal connection to the Jewish faith

DENVER, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now live for Judaism Your Way's 2022-2023 Open Tent Be Mitzvah program. The two-year cohort experience, as well as the one-on-one Mentorship Your Way option, prepares students for a distinctive, meaningful, and personally curated Be Mitzvah ceremony that focuses on helping youth in Denver, Boulder, and beyond through virtual programming, discover their individual identity within a Jewish context. The ceremony is a springboard into how they want to live as Jewish adults taking on more responsibility for themselves, their relationships, and the world around them. Discounted early-bird registration closes on Wednesday, June 15th. Registration will remain open through mid-summer.

With the understanding that words matter, Judaism Your Way intentionally uses Be rather than the traditional gender-based Bar and Bat to encourage gender inclusivity. Through the program, students are led through Jewish teachings to develop their spiritual toolkit. This includes classes on Jewish cuisine, art, outdoor activities, and a parent-only class that assist parents in supporting their children through their spiritual maturation. Rather than a rigid curriculum that centers on conformity, the Open Tent Be Mitzvah program encourages students to craft their own service. At the end of Year One, students are asked to choose between the Torah and Chai cohorts, to follow the path of learning that feels most authentic to their core values and personal connection to the faith. The program culminates in a self-designed Be Mitzvah ceremony, marking the transition to adulthood.

"Judaism Your Way was founded over twenty years ago by an interfaith couple, Don and Sue Sturm, who were seeking a more inclusive approach to Judaism. Our name guides our organization, and the Be Mitzvah program is no exception. We teach our students about the many ways of being Jewish, to empower them to find a way that is meaningful to them. Since that time, we've facilitated hundreds of Be Mitzvah ceremonies that we pride ourselves on for their inclusivity, and we look forward to welcoming in the next cohort," said Rabbi Amanda Schwartz, Family Life Director at Judaism Your Way.

The organization's recent expansion to South Denver opens the in-person programming to a new audience of applicants. Students beyond the Denver Metro area are encouraged to apply for the Virtual Cohort, creating an opportunity for youth across the globe to participate, with an equally impactful curriculum created for digital learning.

For more information and to register for the program, please visit www.judaismyourway.org/open-tent-be-mitzvah .

ABOUT JUDAISM YOUR WAY

Judaism Your Way is an independent, Colorado-based Jewish organization. Judaism Your Way is an open tent, embracing everyone who seeks a connection to Jewish life. Every day, Judaism Your Way shares transformative Jewish experiences and recognizes itself as part of something relevant, whole and sacred. There are many ways to be Jewish. Judaism Your Way respects and includes them all. For more information visit our website, http://www.judaismyourway.org/.

