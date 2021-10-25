Judas And the Black Messiah and Tenet Motion Picture Winners at the 8th Annual LMGI Awards 'Celebrate The Where'

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Location Managers Guild International /LMGI announced the winners of its 8th Annual LMGI Awards themed "Celebrate the Where" in seven categories, honoring outstanding creative contributions of location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe, and recognizing outstanding service by film commissions for their support "above and beyond" during the production process. Hosted by actor and director Isaiah Mustafa, this year's LMGI Awards returned to a virtual ceremony on a digital platform on Saturday, October 23, and streamed to a worldwide and more inclusive audience on YouTube and Vimeo.

Link To Stream the LMGI AWARDS 2021 SHOW: CLICK HERE

Photos, Video Available: CLICK HERE

Said John Rakich, LMGI President, "'International' isn't a big enough word for what we do. It's easy to imagine a scene taking place at any spot on the globe, or somewhere in outer space, or in a world that exists in a post-apocalyptic universe. It's another thing to go out and find it. Every day we, the location professionals, make the impossible possible. Tonight, we celebrate the best of who we are. I congratulate all of our talented LMGI nominees."

The Motion Picture winners are Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros - Bill Garvey, Tim Kanieski) and Tenet (Warner Bros - Janice Polley/LMGI, Julie Hannum/LMGI, Klaus Darrelman/LMGI). The Television Series winners are The Queen's Gambit (Netflix - David Pieper/LMGI, Stefan Wöhleke, Matt Graver/LMGI, Fred Kamping), The Crown – Season 4 (Netflix - Mark Walledge, Tate Aráez/LMGI) and Lupin (Netflix - Thomas De Sambi, Valerie Segond). Apple Watch Series 6: It Already Does That (Matt DeLoach/LMGI, Jof Hanwright/LMGI , Brent Gaffen, Galidan Nauber/LMGI) won for Outstanding Commercial and the Savannah Regional Film Commission – The Underground Railroad (Beth Nelson/ LMGI Partner) won for Outstanding Film Commission.

Acclaimed Oscar®-winning actress Marlee Matlin, whose lifetime advocacy for the deaf and hearing impaired as exhibited in the highly acclaimed film Coda on Apple TV+, received the esteemed Humanitarian Award honoring the exemplary commitment that Matlin has made to spotlight the deaf and hearing impaired throughout her award-winning career in the motion picture and television worlds. Emmy®-winning actress Camryn Manheim (The Practice, Elvis, Happiness) presented the award to Marlee.

David Yates, acclaimed director of the last four Harry Potter films and the Fantastic Beasts films, was bestowed with this year's distinguished Eva Monley Award, which recognizes and honors industry members who support the vision of location professionals, presented by veteran location manager Sue Quinn (Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them, four Harry Potter films, Pirates of the Caribbean).

Location Manager Aine Furey, a pioneer whose career spans almost four decades and over 400 hours of screen time, received the 2021 LMGI Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Producer Jeff King (The Umbrella Academy) and Art Hindle. Furey can easily be called a pioneer who was instrumental in establishing Ontario as an attractive production environment for film and television production.

Patricia Fay (Dante's Peak, Assassins, Always, The Patriot) who spent many years traveling the country by trains, planes, snowmobiles and whatever it took as a location manager until her retirement in 2000, received the esteemed Trailblazer Award, presented by Emmy-winning Production Designer Jim Bissell (Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, Mission Impossible: Ghost)



Additional presenters included Nadine Velazquez (Queens, Six, Flight, The League), John Brotherton (Fuller House, Furious 7, The Conjuring, Guardians of the Galaxy), Harry Lennix (The Blacklist, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Matrix Reloaded), John Seda (La Brea, Chicago PD, Gladiator, I Like it Like Thant, The Pacific), Lesley Fera (Pretty Little Liars, The Lovers), Chris Geere (You're the Worst, This is Us, Modern Family) and Joel De La Fuente (Man in the High Castle, Hemlock Grove, Law & Order). The preshow was hosted by actor and writer Jim Cashman (The Boss) while actress Aimee La Joie made a guest appearance.



Committee Chair of this year's LMGI Awards was veteran Location Manager and LMGI President John Rakich (Shadowhunters, Hemlock Grove, See). The program was produced by Erick Weiss, Honeysweet Creative and IngleDodd Media and written by Shelly Goldstein. For information about the LMGI, visit www.locationmanagers.org or contact Erika Howard at [email protected]. View the official awards artwork here: bit.ly/3lxT128.

2021 LMGI AWARDS WINNERS:



HONORARY AWARDS:

Humanitarian Award – Marlee Matlin

Eva Monley Award – David Yates

Trailblazer Award – Patricia Fay

Lifetime Achievement Award – Aine Furey/ LMGI



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

WINNER: Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros

BILL GARVEY, TIM KANIESKI



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

WINNER: Tenet, Warner Bros

JANICE POLLEY/LMGI, JULIE HANNUM/LMGI, KLAUS DARRELMAN/LMGI



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

WINNER: The Crown - Season 4, Netflix

MARK WALLEDGE, TATE ARÁEZ/LMGI



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

WINNER: Lupin, Netflix

THOMAS De SAMBI, VALERIE SEGOND



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY, OR LIMITED SER

WINNER: The Queen's Gambit, Netflix

DAVID PIEPER/LMGI, STEFAN WÖHLEKE, MATT GRAVER/LMGI, FRED KAMPING

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

WINNER: It Already Does That, Apple Watch Series 6 - View Here

MATT De LOACH/LMGI, JOF HANWRIGHT/LMGI, BRENT GAFFEN



OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

WINNER: Savannah Regional Film Commission, The Underground Railroad

BETH NELSON



The LMGI Awards are proudly sponsored by Platinum: Ontario Creates, Riverside County Film Commission, Studio Air Conditioning; Gold: Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS), Honolulu Film Office, Reel Health & Reel Security, Trilith Studios, William F. White International; Silver: Cherokee Nation Film Office, Directors Guild of Canada Ontario, Film US Virgin Islands, Fresco Film – Spain & Portugal, Hollywood Locations, Los Angeles Center Studios, ON-SET Disposals, Reel Estate Partners, Reel Waste & Recycling, Teamsters Local 399, Zio Studio Services; Bronze: Cinespace Film Studios, City of Toronto, Classic Tents & Events, Cool Locations Supply, Inc., Directors Guild of Canada, British Columbia, HBO | HBO Max, Inland Empire Film Services, Pacific Production Services, Pacific Traffic Control, Premier Event Tent Rental, Production Security Services, Savannah Regional Film Commission, Sunset Supplies; Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, Creative Handbook, The Location Guide, SHOOT Magazine | SHOOT Online, Variety.

About the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI): The Location Managers Guild International / LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. The LMGI is proud to be the only worldwide location resource for Location Professionals, combining regional commitment with international strength and community. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation. For more information about the LMGI, visit LocationManagers.org or follow us on Facebook; Twitter @TheLMGI; #LMGIawards, Instagram and YouTube.



