Jude Pinto, Former President, Intria Items Inc.; SVP Retail Client Services at CIBC joins Perativ as a Senior Advisor

Developed over 10 years on an estate of 10,000+ ATMs, Perativ is now offered to retail banks around the world as they struggle to improve cash forecasting, automate cash compliance and materially reduce the costs of cash distribution while meeting customer demand for cash and focusing on digital channels and branch transformation. The enhanced bank data generated by Perativ also positions banks to maintain segregated cash risk management while also enabling cash distribution transformation, including E2E cash outsourcing. Mr. Pinto will leverage his bank operations and technology experience along with his experience as President of Intria, to add value and insights to Perativ's global cash forecasting and compliance business.

Mr. Pinto brings more than 25 years of experience in retail bank operations, risk & compliance, technology modernization, currency centers and cash distribution leadership at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). Mr. Pinto has also served as the Chairman of CIBC Offshore Banking Services Company, Vice Chair of CIBC Reinsurance, and Director of CIBC Mortgages Inc.

"I am very excited to be able to join the Perativ team in this advisory capacity. The need for Retail Banks to continue to dramatically optimize their end-to-end cash handling, float and logistics while maintaining effective control and compliance at lower sustainable costs gives rise to innovation opportunities within this traditional part of banking. Retail banks around the world are gravitating toward more intensive and sophisticated use of third parties to operate much of their cash distribution and service requirements", said Jude Pinto. "The requirement to ensure effective compliance and control with these externalized services drives an increased need for intelligent, real time and comprehensive information-based control systems. Perativ brings solid experience and capability to the marketplace to help meet this need as business model innovation takes place with cash at large."

Mr. Pinto's experience also includes a leadership of CIBC's and Intria's cash transformation strategies and E2E cash eco-system review and restructuring from currency centers to ATM and Branch cash distribution points. Mr. Pinto is a technology, operations and risk/compliance expert with deep experience in cash and cash distribution. He is a leading international expert on retail bank cash operations and cash distribution networks.

"Jude brings an incredible breadth and depth of cash operations, compliance and risk knowledge into international retail banks and I am proud he has joined our global advisory committee," said Chris Chandler, Founder & CEO of Perativ.

ABOUT PERATIV

Perativ has been a leading ATM operator since 2005, distributing billions in cash each year to bank customers on bank branded and unbranded ATMs. As a for profit ATM operator, it is imperative to provide very high customer satisfaction and access to cash at the lowest possible cost. ATM solutions improving classic cash forecasting were not enough. It was time for a breakthrough. Today, Perativ's purpose is Making Cash Accessible and Affordable.

Developed and enhanced over a 10-year period in a live ATM environment, Perativ Cash Forecasting replaces classic cash forecasting and cash compliance functions and is delivering breakthrough results every day on thousands of ATMs, reducing (i) bank workload; (ii) idle cash and (iii) ECL's and driving millions in cash optimization and savings for retail banks. Perativ Cash Forecasting is now available to global retail banks to deliver high uptime at materially lower costs and enabling full E2E cash handling outsourcing while maintain independence over the important forecast-order-reconcile-report cycle. Learn more at Perativ.com

