Judge Baker Children's Center d/b/a The Baker Center for Children and Families Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

BOSTON, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Judge Baker Children's Center d/b/a The Baker Center for Children and Families ("The Baker Center"), a nationally recognized provider of services for children's mental health, has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted certain personal and / or protected health information. On December 27, 2024, The Baker Center formally notified potentially affected individuals with available address information and provided resources to assist them.

On July 28, 2024, The Baker Center discovered unusual activity within its local digital storage environment. After taking immediate steps to ensure the environment was secure, The Baker Center enlisted independent cybersecurity experts to conduct an investigation to determine what happened and whether sensitive information may have been impacted. According to the investigation, an unauthorized actor gained access to The Baker Center's systems between July 26 - 28, 2024 and may have downloaded certain files. Following a thorough review of the impacted files, on October 28, 2024, The Baker Center determined that certain individuals' personal and/or protected health information was potentially impacted during the incident.

The information affected during this incident varies between individuals but may have involved the following: name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license or other government identification number, financial account information, health insurance information, medical treatment or diagnosis information, and/or clinical information.

On December 27, 2024, The Baker Center mailed notification letters to potentially impacted individuals with verifiable address information. The letters include information about this incident and about steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to monitor and help protect their personal and protected health information. The Baker Center has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. The call center can be reached at 844-920-8988, Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM Eastern time.

The Baker Center takes the security and privacy of information in its possession very seriously and is taking steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future. The Baker Center deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

SOURCE The Baker Center for Children and Families