Judge Dismisses Lawsuit against Saint Anthony Hospital and Clears President and CEO Guy A. Medaglia of any Wrongdoing

Court Found No Evidence of Illegal Practices by the Safety-Net Hospital in Final Decision

CHICAGO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A 2021 lawsuit filed by a former Human Resources employee at Saint Anthony Hospital that included allegations against her ex-employer of retaliation and favoritism toward potential vendors has been dismissed on all charges in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division.

The judge ruled that the suit offered no evidence that Saint Anthony Hospital's president and CEO Guy A. Medaglia conducted any pay-to-play schemes or wrongfully dismissed the plaintiff. The judge also ruled that no reasonable juror could find that Medaglia asked the plaintiff to do anything illegal or treated her unfairly.

"I feel vindicated for myself and our organization, and I'm glad we're finally able to move on," said Medaglia. "Saint Anthony Hospital's mission remains as it always has – to serve Chicago's most vulnerable populations with the highest standard of care. Our continued success depends equally upon the tireless efforts of our compassionate service providers and the integrity of our administration."

Saint Anthony Hospital is an independent, nonprofit community hospital dedicated to improving the health and wellness of the families on the West and Southwest Side of Chicago.

Saint Anthony Hospital is located at 2875 W. 19th Street and can be contacted at 773-484-1000.

About Saint Anthony Hospital

Founded in 1898, Saint Anthony Hospital is a community-centered organization, serving more than 400,000 residents on Chicago's West and Southwest Sides. Saint Anthony Hospital, its affiliated clinics and community wellness centers, provide quality health and wellness services, as well as a wide variety of free bilingual community health education and outreach programs. For more information, go to SAHChicago.org.

Media Contact: Marcus Durbin, Saint Anthony Hospital, [email protected] or 815-272-5091

SOURCE Saint Anthony Hospital