Judge Douglas Hedger Joins Clear Counsel Law Group to Open Criminal Defense Practice

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After over 18 years of service as a judge in Henderson, Nevada, the Honorable Douglas Hedger has announced his retirement from the bench. Judge Hedger's last day in the judicial robes is October 4, 2021, after which he will devote his skills and experience to practicing law as a criminal defense attorney at Clear Counsel Law Group.

Judge Douglas Hedger

Judge Hedger's experience with criminal law is deep. Beyond his normal responsibilities overseeing criminal cases as Municipal court judge, Hedger created and presided over the Assistance in Breaking the Cycle (ABC) Drug Court. Since 2008 that program helped many people get clean and sober and escape the cycle of substance abuse. The ABC court has been recognized nationally and has been used as a model for similar programs in other courts. He also continues to serve as an instructor for the National Drug Court Institute. Prior to serving as a judge, Hedger was a Chief Deputy Public Defender in Clark County.

Judge Hedger will bring his experience, wisdom, connections, and legal knowledge to Clear Counsel Law Group where he will protect the constitutional rights of those accused of a crime. His unique background makes him an ideal advocate in the criminal courts of Southern Nevada. He expects to serve the people of Clark County for many more years in this role and through educating the public on matters of safety, substance abuse, impaired driving, and the rights of citizens.

Clear Counsel Law Group was founded in 2013 and has grown to serve thousands of clients in the areas of personal injury, probate and trusts, estate planning, civil litigation, and more. Clear Counsel Law Group has been featured in national media outlets for the work of its attorneys and has been honored with numerous awards from the legal community, including the "2020 Pro-Bono Law Firm of the Year" award from Nevada Legal Services. Clear Counsel Law Group continues to serve the community by sponsoring safety programs, motorcycle safety training, food insecurity programs, and through its ongoing "Free Will Friday" program for senior citizens.

Those who have been accused of a crime are invited to call Clear Counsel Law Group at 702-522-0696 to schedule an appointment to speak with Douglas Hedger or one of his associates.

