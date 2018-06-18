Judge Everette A. Braden Recognized for Contributions to Family Law

Long before Mr. Braden began building a reputation as a widely regarded attorney and judge, he was inspired to pursue a career in law by his father, who was also an attorney. After receiving a Bachelor of Science from Northwestern University in 1954, he attended The John Marshall Law School, where he completed a JD and Bachelor of Laws. Early in his career, Mr. Braden gained legal experience as a property and insurance consultant with the Cook County Department of Public Aid in Chicago.

Upon being admitted to practice in Illinois and before the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Mr. Braden began working as a trial attorney with the Cook County Public Defender in 1969. It was during this time that he began focusing on family and child support enforcement law, as well as domestic and probate law. As a trial attorney, Mr. Braden became well known for his ability to effectively litigate family, criminal and child support law. In recognition of both his trial record and his dedication to the practice of law, Mr. Braden was promoted to the position of supervising trial attorney in 1976 and served in this role for one year. Mr. Braden served as a court judge for 23 years prior to his retirement.

Looking back on a celebrated career that has spanned more than three decades, Mr. Braden remembers the words of Col. Charles Cain, who once said to him, "The main purpose in life is to help someone else, beginning with your family." Taking this advice to heart, Mr. Braden worked tirelessly to secure the best outcome for his clients and their families. In addition, he has aimed to have a positive impact on the people he has met within the courtroom as both an attorney and as a judge. Like Mr. Braden, many of his own family have gone on to pursue legal careers. His brother has two sons who are lawyers, and his sister has a son who is also a lawyer.

Throughout the course of his career, Mr. Braden has taken great pride in his helpful nature and passion for the work he does. To this end, he has maintained involvement with a variety of legal organizations, such as the The John Marshall Law School Alumni Association, where he was recognized as president from 1990 to 1991. He is also a former member of the Board of Directors with the Illinois Judges Association, a position he held from 1985 to 1991. As a result of his ongoing involvement with the Illinois Judicial Foundation, Mr. Braden was appointed as chairman in 1985. In recognition of his contributions to the practice of law, in multiple capacities, Mr. Braden has been featured in several editions of Who's Who in American Law. He was most recently named a recipient of the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. During this year, Mr. Braden was also named chairman emeritus of the Illinois Judicial Council Foundation, as well as a recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the organization.

