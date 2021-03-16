Judge Finds William Ramey Defamation Claims Against Elizabeth Williams Can Be Presented to a Jury at Trial

HOUSTON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Judge Tanya Garrison of the 157th Judicial District Court found William Ramey presented clear and specific evidence establishing a prima facie case. This means Ramey's defamation claims against Elizabeth Williams for alleged false accusations of sexual assault and battery against him can be presented to a jury at trial and Williams' motion to dismiss is denied.

William Ramey has consistently denied all claims made against him by Elizabeth Williams. He believes her sole purpose for the sexual assault accusation and her subsequent civil lawsuit is to ruin his reputation and achieve monetary gain.

"I am very pleased that a District Court Judge has ruled I provided clear and specific evidence supporting my allegations that Williams' accusations are false and I was defamed," says William Ramey. "My side of this never changed and I have fought to ensure the truth comes out no matter how many times Ms. Williams' attorneys offered me to pay them money to make this all go away."

A civil claim by Elizabeth Williams against Ramey was made August 26, 2020 after an incident in 2018 when both were intoxicated at the law firm office. Ramey claims Williams fell causing injuries to her face and Williams filed a police report alleging a sexual attack 11 days after the disputed incident and six days after her lawyer sent a letter demanding $3.5 million dollars.

Ramey filed counter claims on October 6, 2020 saying the allegations made by Williams are false and have damaged him. Williams then filed a motion to dismiss Ramey's counter claim under the TCPA or SLAPP statute on October 22, claiming Ramey's counterclaims are a restriction on her exercise of the rights to free speech.

On December 30, 2020, Ramey filed a response and a declaration providing evidence that Williams first told everyone she fell, causing her own injuries. It was only after Williams retained a plaintiff's attorney, Kell Simon, that she demanded money in exchange for not making the accusations that she had been sexually assaulted to the police. When Williams' demands for money were denied, she made a police report alleging sexual assault, but her report provided that she didn't know how she got injured.

