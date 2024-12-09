PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Matthew Umhofer, President of The Dwight D. Opperman Foundation. Chief Justice John G. Robert, Jr., Devitt Award Chairman Justice Amy Coney Barrett, members of the Supreme Court of the United States, Dwight D. Opperman Foundation Chairman Julie Opperman, and 100 invited guests welcomed the esteemed Judge Joel M. Flaum along with his wife, Delilah, family, and colleagues, to present him with the highest honor the United States has to bestow on an Article III judge -- the Edward J. Devitt Distinguished Service to Justice Award. However, as one of the longest serving federal judges ever, he was already a national treasure. The evening ended with a surprise massive cupcake tower to celebrate his birthday a few days early, as members of the American Pops Orchestra played and baritone Chris Rhodovi's rendition of Happy Birthday made everyone stop and take notice.

Judge Joel M. Flaum Dies Three Weeks After Being Honored at SCOTUS with the Nation's Highest Judicial Award Post this Judge Joel M. Flaum along with his wife, Delilah. 2024 Devitt Award Ceremony and Dinner. US Supreme Court. November 13, 2024, Photo © Tony Powell.

I sat next to Judge Flaum in the well of the Supreme Court of the United States and reflected on the extraordinary tributes offered to him from the Chief Justice and those who had the privilege to know him and to work with him. Words matter in the law, and the words that his colleagues said about Judge Flaum spoke volumes about who he was—thoughtful, mentor, patient, and precise. But among all that was said about Judge Flaum, the most frequent word was the most significant: kind. Fifty years on the bench and he is best remembered for being kind.

There is not enough kindness in the law and Judge Flaum's legacy reminds us that there is a place for it in our judiciary. Today, as he is laid to rest at Congregation Anshe Emet in Chicago, I am reminded that his passing is a loss to the federal bench, but that his legacy is a gift to us all.

