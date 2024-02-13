Judge John W. Herron, Creator of the Commerce Court, Joins Kang Haggerty

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  Kang Haggerty LLC is pleased to announce that former Court of Common Pleas Administrative Judge John W. Herron (Ret.) has joined the firm's Dispute Resolution practice group as Of Counsel. He will be a neutral providing mediation, arbitration, and discovery dispute resolution services.

Judge John W. Herron
Judge Herron served as a trial judge for the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia for 35 years. Before joining the Court of Common Pleas, Judge Herron was a deputy district attorney in the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office. He also served as Chief Disciplinary Counsel for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. As chair of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court-appointed Administrative Governing Board, Judge Herron oversaw all courts in Philadelphia, including 93 judges and 2,100 employees.

"It is an honor to have Judge Herron join our firm," said managing member Edward T. Kang. "He created and launched the commerce court program in Philadelphia and is considered one of the state's most distinguished jurists. Judge Herron brings unparalleled experiences to our dispute resolution practice. He also brings a wealth of knowledge of trial work and the judicial system."

Gregory H. Mathews, Of Counsel with Kang Haggerty, co-chaired the Commerce Court Task Force of the Philadelphia Bar Association to build support for a commerce court, then worked with a small group of attorneys and Judge Herron to create the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Commerce Case Management Program (the Commerce Court), now approaching its 25th anniversary.

Judge Herron is uniquely qualified to assist parties in resolving disputes with guidance that is informed, impartial, fair, and objective. He presided over claims involving personal injury, class actions, probate matters, mass torts, medical malpractice, premises liability, libel actions, and complex litigation. He also serves as a Special Master/Judge pro Tempore in e-discovery and privilege review.

Judge Herron earned his undergraduate degree from Duke University and his J.D. from the Dickinson School of Law of Pennsylvania State University. He previously taught legal ethics and trial advocacy for Temple University's Beasley School of Law.

Kang Haggerty LLC is a boutique business litigation firm with offices in Philadelphia, PA and Marlton, NJ. The firm was formed by lawyers with a wide range of professional, cultural, social, and political backgrounds. For more information, please visit www.KangHaggerty.com.

