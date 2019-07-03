Judge Rejects General Motors Motion to Dismiss Fuel Pump Litigation

Attorney Bob Hilliard, who initiated the national litigation and has filed class actions against General Motors, Ford and Chrysler in California, Texas and Florida for this defective pump, states, "The CP4 doesn't work in the United States. Period. From the very first time as a brand new vehicle when the customer turns the key and starts the engine, the failure of the CP4 begins. Over time, it will slowly and surely burn up, starving the fuel system of lubricant. To intentionally sell a $40,000.00 vehicle knowing it will not only burn itself up from the inside out, tiny metal sliver by tiny metal sliver, and putting the $5,000.00-$10,000.00 cost of repair on the customer is just a new level of outrageous, even for this car company."

Hilliard notes, Judge Tiger concluded that "The alleged defect is central to the vehicle's function." Says Hilliard, "General Motors has long ago perfected its 'litigation ignorance' defense in decades of poor conduct. In this case, it builds cars that can't function without a fuel pump. It intentionally installs a defective fuel pump knowing those pumps will fail, and takes the full purchase price from its own customers. It gets sued. It then comes into court, scratching its head, and mumbling, "What? Our fuel pump doesn't work? Why, that's just shocking!"

The plaintiffs are represented by Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP, Steve Berman of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, John Mortan of Morgan & Morgan and Eric Gibbs of the Gibbs Law Group.

The case is: In re: General Motors LLC CP4 Fuel Pump Litigation, case number 3:18-cv-07054, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

