Judge Renée Cardwell Hughes will lead Philadelphia OIC into the New Decade

Judge Renée Cardwell Hughes is a model leader for Philladelphia OIC. She is highly attuned to the needs of our communities and dedicated to making effective and impactful change. She brings a wealth of experience across multiple sectors.

Renée was a Regional CEO for the American Red Cross for more than six years, where she was responsible for geography covering 6.2 million Pennsylvanians between New York State and the State of Delaware borders; responding to 7-10 fires nightly and other disasters both man-made and natural across the region as well as supporting national and international disaster response.

Prior to joining the American Red Cross, Renée was a trial judge for more than 15 years, during which time she handled complex civil and criminal cases, she specialized in homicides and supervised some of Philadelphia's most notorious cases. During that time, she also founded the City's mental health court and co-authored a book on witness intimidation.

More recently, Judge Hughes was the CEO of The Hughes Group, a team of business advisors consulting on strategic planning, change and crisis management and leadership development.

In her new role as President and CEO of Philadelphia OIC she will return to her true passion of public service and community development. It is also noteworthy, that she will be only the fourth CEO and the first female to lead Philadelphia OIC.

Philadelphia OIC was founded at the height of the civil rights movement by the legendary Rev. Dr. Leon Sullivan, with a mission to eradicate poverty through education and job skills. Philadelphia OIC serves more than 1,500 people annually.

"It is a privilege to lead Philadelphia OIC, an organization that has been a pillar of the Philadelphia community for over 50 years, "helping people help themselves." As someone who is a direct beneficiary of education and opportunity, I am passionate about bringing my experience, vision and commitment to excellence to ensure that Philadelphia OIC will continue to provide a path to success for the men and women of our community.

Philadelphia OIC works with citizens seeking a better life, including the homeless and people reintegrating into society who need swift action and support. Its workforce development programs have a 76 percent completion rate and an 86 percent employment placement rate. Philadelphia OIC stands on the front lines helping to eradicate the 25.6 poverty rate in Philadelphia in a meaningful and lasting way.

Board Chairman, Atif Bostic said of the new appointment, "We are extremely lucky to have a new CEO and President of the caliber of Renée Cardwell Hughes. She has dedicated much of her life to serving communities and understands the plight of the people we serve implicitly. We look forward to working with Renee to expand and uplift our efforts."

Judge Renée Cardwell Hughes received her legal degree from Georgetown University Law Center and her undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia. As a change agent, she has received numerous awards for her leadership, courage, and community involvement. She serves on the boards of The Haverford Trust Company, the African American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) and Independence Health Group Public Policy and External Affairs Advisory Board. Previously, she served on the board of The Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC).

Media inquiries should be directed to Will Davison at: wdavison@philaoic.org or 215-236-7700 x312 (office) or 267-896-1485 (mobile).

About Philadelphia OIC

Philadelphia Opportunities Industrialization Center, Inc. (OIC) is dedicated to the elimination of poverty, unemployment and illiteracy to ensure a meaningful quality of life for families and individuals within Philadelphia. Founded in 1964, on the principles of "helping people to help themselves," OIC serves as a catalyst, enabling its clients to establish and maintain critical job and life skills through professional development. OIC serves more than 1,500 unduplicated individuals annually and has provided more than 18,000 client visitors basic training in computer and Internet technology since 2011. For more information, please visit: www.philaoic.org

SOURCE Philadelphia OIC

