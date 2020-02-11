Judges Announced For CREATE CRAFTS CHALLENGE 2020

About the Judges: Julie Fei-Fan Balzer is a mixed media artist, author, and podcaster living and working in Massachusetts. Her artwork has been exhibited and won prizes in Boston and New York City. Julie's work has been featured on the covers of several magazines. She is the host of the public television series Make It Artsy on Create TV.

Eric Gorges' story is one of repurposing and rebuilding. After a devastating health crisis, Eric created Voodoo Choppers in 1999, a motorcycle shop specializing in handcrafted machines. Inspired by the experience, Eric developed the television series A Craftsman's Legacy in 2014 to showcase today's master craftsmen and the value of working with your hands in the digital age.

Scott Phillips' reverence for the intricacies of woodworking and its possibilities has helped make The American Woodshop a favorite among public television audiences over the past 15 years. His first moneymaking projects at age 11 were furniture and restoration commissions, which led to a passion for antique furniture. His approach: study the best then make furniture using correct techniques.

Peggy Sagers is the host of the public TV pattern-making series Fit2Stitch, which has been airing on Create TV since 2014, and creator of her own pattern line, Silhouettes. Sagers focuses on classic designs for great-fitting business and casual wardrobes. In addition to Fit2Stitch, Peggy spends her time teaching at seminars and workshops across the United States and Canada.

Lena Skvagerson is the host of Create TV's popular series Knit and Crochet Now! Born and raised in Sweden, Lena worked for a leading European yarn company before moving to America to become a television host and instructor at Annie's Creative Studio. In 2019, Lena published two books: A Gansey Crochet Home and Magic Ring Slippers, both immediate best-sellers.

About Create:

For 15 years, Create® has been the premier lifestyle channel featuring public television's most popular how-to series, now focused on food, travel, home & garden, arts & crafts, fitness, and lifestyle. Create is produced and distributed by American Public Television (APT); WNET, New York; and WGBH, Boston in association with National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) and PBS. Create TV is carried by 239 local public television stations nationwide, reaching more than 86% of USTVHH, and is seen in 21 of the top 25 U.S. television markets. Create's companion website CreateTV.com features extensive video, the Create TV schedule, program and host information.

