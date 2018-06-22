Judges May Be Finding a New Way to Deal With Student Loans in Court, Observes American Financial Benefits Center

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Student loans have long been one of the few types of debt that there are very few ways out of should they become too much of a burden. Death, paying them off through one means or another or, more recently, being in a loan forgiveness program were the only ways to get rid of student loans. American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a document preparation service company, has helped clients apply for federal programs for lowered payments and potential loan forgiveness, but there may be a new way soon to achieve relief if a loan situation has gone particularly dire.

Recently, some 50 bankruptcy judges, former and current, were interviewed and admitted to wanting to do something about the student loans people had when in their court to declare bankruptcy. "People who have strong levels of empathy would have a hard time being able to look an individual in the eye and say they can't do anything to help them. People who go into bankruptcy court have hit rock bottom, so to speak, and now some judges are taking a stand to do what they can to help," said Sara Molina, manager at AFBC.

Not everyone will need to declare bankruptcy in an effort to find a way to better get a handle on their debt, including federal student loans instead of struggling with them. "AFBC has worked with borrowers who have needed assistance in applying for income-driven repayment programs and successfully gotten their loans enrolled because we also want to do what we can to help," said Molina.

