Judges Needed for Future City® Competition: Help Shape the Next Generation of Innovators

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiscoverE (Discover Engineering), a nonprofit organization committed to inspiring the next generation of engineers, is inviting engineering and technical professionals—and anyone passionate about shaping the future—to volunteer as judges for the 33rd Annual Future City® Competition. Judging can be done either in person or virtually, with opportunities available in January for regional events or in February at the global finals in Washington, DC.

"We’re excited to expand the Future City Competition to include high school students this year, giving even more young minds the chance to think and innovate like real engineers,” says Kathy Renzetti, Executive Director & CEO of DiscoverE. “As a judge, you’ll witness firsthand the creativity and potential of these students as they gain crucial skills like teamwork, communication, and critical thinking that will benefit both their futures and the STEM workforce."

This year's Future City® Competition challenges middle and high school students to design floating cities that address the rising challenges of sea levels and climate change. Students present their ideas through essays, project plans, scale models, and presentations, providing judges with a unique opportunity to engage with young innovators as they tackle real-world problems.

Over 67,000 students from more than 1,800 schools and 37 regions in the U.S., plus teams from Canada and China, participate each year, with regional winners competing at the global finals. This year's finals will be held February 17-20, 2025, in Washington, DC, during Engineers Week. Middle school students will compete for the grand prize: $7,500 for their school's STEM program, sponsored by Bentley Systems, and an unforgettable STEM experience. High school participants, now officially part of the competition, will have the chance to compete for valuable college scholarships.

"We're excited to expand the Future City Competition to include high school students this year, giving even more young minds the chance to think and innovate like real engineers," says Kathy Renzetti, Executive Director & CEO of DiscoverE. "As a judge, you'll witness firsthand the creativity and potential of these students as they gain crucial skills like teamwork, communication, and critical thinking that will benefit both their futures and the STEM workforce."

Calling All Engineers, Technical Professionals, and Future Difference-Makers

As a judge, you'll play a vital role in evaluating student projects and selecting winners at the regional and national levels. You will:

Review student essays, project plans, and models.

Assess students' grasp of engineering principles and their ability to apply them to real-world issues.

Provide invaluable feedback and encouragement to young STEM enthusiasts.

Participate in person or virtually, depending on your preference.

Why Volunteer?

Judging for the Future City Competition offers a rewarding experience, allowing you to:

Make a meaningful impact on young students' lives.

Support the development of the future engineering workforce.

Network with fellow professionals.

Gain fresh perspectives from the next generation of innovators.

Join the Movement

If you're an engineer, educator, STEM professional, or community leader who wants to inspire change, DiscoverE encourages you to volunteer as a judge. Visit futurecity.org to learn more about the competition and how to get involved. To volunteer as a judge, register at futurecity.org/judge-registration .

Major funding for DiscoverE's programs, including the Future City Competition, is provided by Bechtel Corporation, Overdeck Family Foundation, NCEES, Bentley Systems Inc., Northrup Grumman Foundation, TE Connectivity, PMIEF, United Engineering Foundation, UL Solutions, RTX and Shell Energy.

About DiscoverE DiscoverE is a nonprofit organization committed to providing global STEM programs that inspire and empower the next generation of engineers. Focused on reaching underrepresented students, DiscoverE's initiatives include Engineers Week™, Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day™, and the Future City® Competition, many of which are free to participants. For more information, visit discovere.org .

SOURCE Discover Engineering