Judging a Book by Its Reviews, Not Looks: Brandon Frere Comments on the Changing Face of the Workplace

PETALUMA, Calif., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the modern day and age, the overall appearance of the average worker is changing. Their faces will look younger each year, but their desire to prove themselves and do excellent work will be ever-present. Professional standards do need to be held, but what consists of a professional standard is changing with the generations. In a way, it is a bit of give and take between the older and newer generations. Brandon Frere, a successful entrepreneur and CEO of several companies, advises keeping in mind that as the times change it is important to judge an employee by performance and not appearance.

Now, maintaining a dress code can help employees be in the right mindset to perform their best at work. But other appearance-based characteristics such as unnaturally dyed hair, piercings, and tattoos do not necessarily impede an employee's ability to do work. Keeping in mind, though, how a consumer might perceive such appearances is still important. It's a balancing act. "What is appropriate for one business may not be the same as another. A dealership will have different standards from, say, a typical office setting. It's important to keep in mind what is best for your business, but that doesn't also alienate current or potential employees," says Frere.

Different tactics can be used to maintain the balance of professionalism and an individual's right to bodily autonomy. Allowing tattoos that can be covered when needed can be an easy halfway point. Piercings can be kept to only being gold or silver colored. There are many ways to accommodate a top-rated employee that has more than just academic decoration. Because in the end, time will keep moving forward. And if a business is to be in that future, the leaders of said business have to keep in mind the changing times and changing future generations.

"Judging a book by its cover is an age-old reminder of what to avoid. If the best candidate for a job has a full arm covered in tattoos, so be it. The best thing an employee can have is a professional attitude and the right mindset to get the job done," says Frere.

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

