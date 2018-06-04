LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Judith A. Crouch is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the Government field in recognition of her role as Human Resources Manager of the Office of The Arkansas Secretary of State.

The Office of The Arkansas Secretary of State is comprised of several roles that all co-labor together to assist the citizens of Arkansas. The Human Resources Office coordinates the areas of staffing, recruitment, training, compensation, payroll, benefits and personnel management for the Secretary of State's office.



Renowned for her service as a Human Resources Director with the Office of the Arkansas Secretary of State, Judith A. Crouch is commending for her remarkable contributions. Attributing her success to her astute professionalism and people skills, Crouch has attained extensive expertise in the areas of employee relations, community outreach, leadership development, legislative relations, program development, human resources, policy analysis and community development.



Early in her career, Crouch attained her Bachelor's degree in Education and Library Science from Ouachita Baptist University.



In an effort to further her professional development, Crouch is an esteemed member of several organizations including the Society of Human Resources Management, the Universal Empowerment Association and the National Association of Professional Women, which named her as a member of its VIP Woman of the Year Circle in 2014.



In recognition of her professional achievements, Crouch was the recipient of an annual leadership award for her efforts in promoting personal growth through training for the employees of the Arkansas Secretary of State.



Charitable to various organizations, Crouch volunteers her time to the Geyer Springs First Baptist Church and is benevolent towards the global ministry, Samaritan's Purse, the Arkansas Food Bank and the Wounded Warrior Project.



When she is not working, Crouch enjoys reading, traveling – within the United States and occasionally traveling in Central America, and doing word puzzles in her spare time.



Crouch dedicates this recognition to the loving memory of her parents, Raymond and Martha Couch, and she appreciates the solid background provided by her parents' guidance and example, as well as their love and support.



For more information, please visit www.sos.arkansas.gov.

