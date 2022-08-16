Judith A. Livingston Named President of the Inner Circle of Advocates

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kramer, Dilof, Livingston & Moore (KDLM) announced today that senior partner Judith A. Livingston has been inducted as President of the Inner Circle of Advocates, an invitation-only organization of the top 100 plaintiffs lawyers in the United States. In 1992, Livingston was the first woman and the youngest member to be invited into the prestigious organization and today she becomes the second female to hold the title of President.

Judith Livingston and Brian Panish (Photo credit: Baron Spafford)

Mrs. Livingston's induction as President took place on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Los Angeles at the annual Inner Circle of Advocates annual convention. She previously served as Vice President and succeeds outgoing President Brian Panish of Panish | Shea | Boyle | Ravipudi LLP.

"The Inner Circle of Advocates is the most impressive group of successful, driven trial lawyers in America," said Judith Livingston. "To have a part in continuing to steer their great efforts is an honor and privilege. The organization is comprised of plaintiffs' lawyers who have handled some of the biggest and most significant cases, righting wrongs and holding companies, corporations, and professionals accountable for their actions and faults. Inner Circle lawyers have done more to reshape policy in America than any other collective legal group, improving lives through every verdict obtained on behalf of injury victims. I look forward to serving as President of this incredible organization to continue these tractions."

Referred to as a "A Legal Legend" by Lawdragon and one of "The 50 most influential women lawyers in America" by New York magazine, Livingston is a senior partner at Kramer, Dillof, Livingston & Moore in New York City. A seasoned medical malpractice and personal injury trial lawyer, she has won 35 trials with verdicts in excess of $1 million and has negotiated hundreds of settlements that have resulted in payments to her clients of almost a half-billion dollars. Judith has been recognized by numerous publications and organizations for her exemplary work and her impact on trial law worldwide. In addition to the Inner Circle of Advocates, Livingston is a fellow of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, serves on the Board of Directors of the New York State Trial Lawyers Association, and is a member of the American College of Trial Lawyers, and the International Society of Barristers.

About the Inner Circle of Advocates

The Inner Circle of Advocates' mission has been to promote the highest standards of courtroom competence and the mutual fellowship and exchange of knowledge among outstanding trial lawyers. The invitation-only group is limited to 100 of the best plaintiff lawyers in the nation who possess exceptional qualifications and are experienced and skillful in handling courtroom litigation. Learn more here .

About KDLM

Kramer, Dillof, Livingston & Moore (KDLM) is one of the top New York personal injury law firms representing plaintiffs in medical malpractice, personal injury, product liability, transportation accidents, and wrongful death cases. Our firm has won over 150 verdicts of over $1 million for clients and has negotiated settlements on behalf of clients in excess of $1 billion. More information about KDLM can be found here and more about Judith here .

