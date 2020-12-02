Judith Montero, PsyD, Joins CenExel Clinical Research as Director of Clinical Assessments

Dr. Montero has a doctorate degree in clinical psychology from Albizu University Miami with concentration in neuropsychology. She completed her clinical neuropsychology doctoral internship at North Broward Medical Center in Pompano Beach. Prior to entering the pharmaceutical industry in 2002, she worked in a multidisciplinary clinical setting providing psychological services and conducting neuropsychological assessments to heterogeneous populations, including assisting with the diagnosis, development, and implementation of behavioral interventions for children and adults with various disorders.

With nearly 20 years in the clinical research industry, Dr. Montero has participated in numerous clinical trials as an investigator and rater, as well as developing inter-rater reliability programs and supervising rater teams. Formerly with Syneos Health, her comprehensive on-site experience was invaluable in her role as a Lead Clinical Scientist with the Clinical Surveillance & Training group.

Dr. Montero has developed rater training and data monitoring programs to deliver quality efficacy outcomes for psychiatric and neurologic studies in multiple indications, including Parkinson's Disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Alzheimer's Disease, schizophrenia and mood disorders. Dr. Montero is fully bilingual in English and Spanish with extensive experience administering clinical assessments and conducting training presentations in both languages.

"In certain therapeutic areas in clinical research, clear and unified rater assessments are absolutely essential to avoid ambiguity or errors," noted Dr. Peter Ventre, founder and principal investigator at CenExel's Research Centers of America (RCA). "Centralizing all our rater training and processes will strengthen CenExel's CNS and pain research abilities, especially when sponsors take advantage of multiple CenExel Centers of Excellence on a specific study."

"CenExel has built an excellent reputation in CNS research among its Centers of Excellence, with CBH Health, Atlanta Center for Medical Research (ACMR), and RCA. I am excited to have the opportunity to work closely with these sites and contribute to their proficiency and continuing success," said Dr. Montero.

"We're extremely pleased to offer Judy's background and experience to our clinical research teams and to our clients," said Tom Wardle, CEO of CenExel. "Her expertise complements and enhances our ongoing strategic efforts to further differentiate CenExel Centers of Excellence as the finest CNS research facilities in the United States."

