LEWISTON, Maine, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Judith W. Andrucki is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the field of Family Law and Litigation in recognition of her role as an Attorney at Andrucki & King Law Offices. Devoted to the practice of family law, Andrucki & King Law Offices has dedicated its firm solely assisting clients in the area of both Family Law and Litigation. A firm believer that every family law case is exclusive and requires careful skill and attention to detail, the law firm believes in providing, "in-depth and high quality service to individuals involved in domestic disputes." Lending a compassionate approach in handling their clients legal matters, the firm specializes in Adoption, Alternate Dispute Resolution, Appeals, Child Protection, Child Support, Custody, and more. Dedicated to quality customer service and ensuring that their client's legal matters are handled with integrity and proficiency, the firm prides themselves on keeping their clientele well informed.



Having gathered over thirty eight years of experience in the field of Law, Judith W. Andrucki is commended for her outstanding contributions to the legal field. A prominent figure within the industry, Andrucki has attained experience within the areas of Family Law and Litigation. Co-author of Maine's Alimony Statute published in 1990, Andrucki currently serves as President of the Board of Directors of the Maine Music Society.



In acknowledgment of her professional achievements, Andrucki was the recipient of the AV Preeminent Peer Review Rating by Martindale-Hubbell, one of the highest recognitions in the legal industry.



In an effort to further enhance her professional career, Andrucki is an esteemed member of several organizations including the Family Law Section of the Maine Bar Association and has presented at numerous Continuing Legal Education programs. Having served on the Judicial Evaluation Committee of the Maine Bar Association and on the Friends of Pettingill Park, Andrucki presently serves as a Trustee of the University of Maine System and Maine Public Broadcasting.



Early in her career, Andrucki attained her Medical Doctor degree from George Washington University, School of Medicine, in Washington DC. Thereafter, Andrucki obtained her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Maine, School of Law in 1979. Later, she went on to receive her PhD at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts.



Andrucki dedicates this recognition to her husband, Martin E. Andrucki.

