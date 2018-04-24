Judson Brandt Appointed CEO of Priority Jet, a Premier Provider of Private Jet Aviation

ATLANTA, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Jet (www.priorityjet.net) announced today that it has appointed Judson "Jud" Brandt to be its new chief executive officer. Brandt previously served as fleet captain for Priority Jet's largest fleet, the Citation XL, and will continue to fly the line. Prior to coming to Priority Jet, Brandt held a broad variety of roles in both aviation and business, including pilot for Delta Private Jets; pilot at ExpressJet; CEO of Cybis LLC; CTO for Bridgewater Associates; partner at Accenture and PricewaterhouseCoopers; CIO at Delta Air Lines Inc.; and VP at Oracle.

Captain Brandt at the entry door of a Cessna Citation Excel

"We are excited to have Jud take the lead at Priority Jet. He knows our operations and has the tremendous business leadership capabilities we need to continue our growth trajectory," commented Scot Foith, chairman of Priority Jet. "Priority Jet is a deeply experienced group of employees. Our ongoing challenge is to grow this business to deliver outstanding financial results for our aircraft owners and perfect private jet travel experiences for our passengers while maximizing the market opportunities before us. Jud will lead this effort."

Brandt replaces Scot Foith, the founder of Priority Jet, who will move to the chairman role with the company.

"I am honored and excited to be asked to lead Priority Jet. The leadership team is incredibly talented. The potential for growth in our top-tier of the aviation market is huge. Together with Steve Dunn, VP of client experience, I hope to grow Priority Jet, significantly outpacing the market," stated Brandt. "I look forward to continuing the tradition of safety and reliability while delivering VIP private aviation experiences for our guests and outstanding financial results for our aircraft owner/partners."

Brandt and his wife Angie have three sons, all Army officers, and four grandchildren. They live on a private airport South of Atlanta, where they enjoy sport aviation and their personal aircraft.

