Judson Manor, a Judson Senior Living Community, placed on America's Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities 2024 List

CLEVELAND, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Judson Manor has been awarded a spot on Newsweek's list of America's Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities 2024. Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, present this prestigious award. The complete list is available on Newsweek's website: https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-continuing-care-retirement-communities-2024.

Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) offer a continuum of senior living and care options by providing residents access to higher care levels when needs progress. The Judson family of communities offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, Short-term Rehabilitation, Memory Care, and Long-term, skilled Nursing Care. To provide information about CCRCs with a comprehensive resource, Statista and Newsweek have partnered for the first time to award the leading CCRCs in the US with this accolade.

The list is determined based on three data sources:

National Online Surveys: Surveys from medical professionals (e.g., registered nurses, therapists, and physicians) and staff working in the management/administration, acquaintances of residents and residents living in CCRCs, etc.

Quality Dimension Score : For each recommended CCRC, participants were asked to rate the following eight quality dimensions on a scale from 1 to 10.

Accreditations : Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) accreditations relevant to Continuing Care Retirement Communities were considered.

Judson is ecstatic to be recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities 2024. "This distinction creates an opportunity for Judson to raise awareness about our services and commitment to older adults as we embody our mission of Bringing Community to Life," states Kendra J. Urdzik, President and CEO.

About Judson Senior Living: Judson is a not-for-profit organization serving older adults in northeast Ohio since 1906. Judson comprises four campuses – Judson Manor in University Circle, Judson Park in Cleveland Heights, South Franklin Circle in Chagrin Falls, and a membership program, Judson at Home, for those who wish to remain in their own homes. To learn more about Judson Senior Living, visit www.judsonsmartliving.org.

About Statista: Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

