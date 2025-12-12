Judson Senior Living Communities Earn Top National and Regional Honors for Excellence in Senior Care

CLEVELAND, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Judson Senior Living, a not-for-profit organization serving older adults in Northeast Ohio since 1906, proudly announces that two of its communities have received prestigious national recognition for their commitment to quality care and exceptional living.

Judson Manor has been recognized, for the third year, as one of the nation's top retirement communities, ranking 8th overall in Ohio and 1st in Cleveland, Ohio, on Newsweek's America's Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) list. In a separate accolade, Judson Park has once again been recognized by U.S. News & World Report in its Best Nursing Homes category, receiving the publication's highest honor with a 5-star rating for its long-term skilled nursing care.

"These distinctions are a true testament to the dedication of our entire staff and our ongoing commitment to our mission of Bringing Community to Life," said Kendra Urdzik, President and CEO of Judson Senior Living.

Being recognized by both Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report highlights the excellence across our full continuum of care and services.

Recognizing Excellence in Continuing Care

Newsweek's ranking of America's Best CCRCs identifies the nation's leading continuing care retirement communities, based on comprehensive evaluations including surveys of healthcare professionals, CCRC residents, and their families, as well as accreditation data. Information regarding Newsweek's recognition visit https://rankings.newsweek.com/americas-best-continuing-care-retirement-communities-2025.

Judson Manor, located in Cleveland's historic University Circle, offers urban retirement living immersed in culture, education, and world-class healthcare. Its high ranking underscores Judson's commitment to providing an exceptional lifestyle and peace of mind through a full continuum of care.

Highest Honors for Skilled Nursing

The U.S. News & World Report Best Nursing Homes rating is a critical resource for families, evaluating communities based on performance in health inspections, staffing, and quality measures. For more information about this recognition, visit https://www.usnews.com/info/blogs/press-room/articles/2025-11-13/u-s-news-world-report-announces-2026-best-nursing-homes-ratings.

Judson Park Health Center's 5-star rating signifies superior quality of care, a benchmark consistently achieved by the highly qualified and compassionate team at the community, located in the tranquil, historic neighborhood of Cleveland Heights.

About Judson Senior Living

Judson Senior Living is a not-for-profit, non-denominational organization dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults in Northeast Ohio. Since 1906, we have been committed to providing exceptional care and services through our locations, including Judson Park in Cleveland Heights, Judson Manor in University Circle, South Franklin Circle in Chagrin Falls, and our Judson at Home Membership Community.

As a continuing Care Retirement Community, we offer comprehensive services including Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Support, Short-Term Rehabilitation, Long-Term Skilled Nursing Care, Hospice, Community Memberships, and various collaborative outreach initiatives. At Judson, we embrace a culture of community and belonging.

For more information about Judson Senior Living, visit www.judsonseniorliving.org

