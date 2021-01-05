Judy Collins, Iconic, Grammy-nominated, Singer and Author of "Cravings" Headlines the Quit Sugar Summit with New York Times Best Selling Authors Dr. Robert Lustig and Gary Taubes

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Annual Quit Sugar Summit kicks off on January 11th. The event is free to the public and easily accessible online at https://quitsugarsummit.com/ .

For those who have decided that 2021 is the year to finally fulfill their consistent New Year's resolution to "get off the white stuff," this event has all the information they'll ever need.

The 6th Annual Quit Sugar Summit is a free online event scheduled for January 11-17, 2021. Speakers at the 6th Annual Quit Sugar Summit include Gary Taubes, Judy Collins and Robert Lustig.

The line-up of speakers reads like a Who's Who in the science and sugar education world.

Judy Collins has been captivating audiences for over 50 years and is still touring! But her desire to have the information around food and sugar addiction be part of her legacy culminated in the book "Cravings, How I Conquered Food."

Dr. Robert Lustig is the de facto leader of a small band of educators, scientists, MDs, and PhDs leading the way to educating the public on the dangers of sugar. His New York Times best-selling books are helping people worldwide and his new book, out in 2021, "Metabolical" is set to be another best seller!

Gary Taubes, another New York Times bestseller, is a science journalist whose books "Why We Get Fat," "The Case Against Sugar" and his brand new book "The Case For Keto" have re-written the way the world looks at calories as a function of weight loss and the real science behind it.

Also presenting is Dr. James Muecke, The Australian "Man of the Year" for 2020/2021. A practicing eye surgeon and founder of a non-profit to help folks from losing their site, Dr. Muecke is using his platform to help change people's views on sugar in the body!

Over 40 more world-renowned speakers, scientists, educators, MDs, PhDs, coaches, chefs, dentists, and more bring the bleeding edge of information about the science of getting off, and staying off, of sugar.

About the Quit Sugar Summit:

The Summit is in its 6th year of bringing the best speakers, scientists, educators, MDs, and PhDs on the topic of sugar and its effects on the body to the public free of charge. We also have coaches, trainers, nutritionists, and chefs to help folks quit the habit if they so desire. This online event has changed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people and we are shooting for over one million in 2021! https://www.facebook.com/QuitSugarSummit

