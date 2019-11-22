Judy Garland "The Man That Got Away" (The Remix), Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart Hit, Released Today

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Capitol/UMe digitally releases the radio edit, extended mix, and instrumental version of Eric Kupper's hot new remix for entertainment icon Judy Garland's "The Man That Got Away," already a chart-topping fixture on Billboard's Dance Club Song chart. The remix, re-imagined by Kupper from Garland's legendary 1961 album, Judy at Carnegie Hall, debuted as the chart's No. 1 Breakout track; in following weeks it was the Hot Shot Debut (No. 41) and a Power Pick (No. 30), all with a bullet, and it continues to move up the list. This week, the track is No. 26 (with a bullet), in sync with today's commercial release debut. The remix's success adds to Eric Kupper's impressive tally of more than 120 No. 1 hits on Billboard's Dance Club chart, including his history-making three consecutive No. 1 remixes in 2018-'19 for Diana Ross's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "I'm Coming Out/Upside Down," and "The Boss," released by Motown/UMe.