Judy Michaud is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HIGHLANDS, N.C., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Judy Michaud is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Broker for her work in the Real Estate field and in acknowledgment of her work at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Meadows Mountain Realty.

Judy Michaud has always loved visiting new houses and learning about architecture. As a child, she dreamed of becoming an architect. Ms. Michaud is a respected Real Estate Agent and Owner with over 26 years of experience in the business. She chose to go into real estate in order to help people find properties they love.



Judy Michaud

Ms. Michaud attended Florida State University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. She then embarked on a career as a Flight Attendant for National Airlines, where she worked the East Coast route, exploring Miami, Boston, and cities in between. She stayed until 1974, when she left to care for her firstborn child.



She and her young family were constantly on the move due to her husband's career as a professional wrestler, and Ms. Michaud loved discovering new architecture everywhere she went. She and her family traveled throughout multiple US states, including California, Georgia, and Florida. During this period, Ms. Michaud reconnected with her love of real estate and began seeking out fresh career opportunities.



In 1986, Ms. Michaud entered the Real Estate field, working for Signature Properties. Ms. Michaud remained with the company until 2006, ending her tenure there as a Managing Broker. She acted upon her longtime desire to open her own Realty firm, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Meadows Mountain Realty. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Meadows Mountain Realty has three locations in North Carolina, with two in Highlands and one in Cashiers.



Ms. Michaud has been working as the Owner, President, and Managing Broker at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Meadows Mountains Realty since November 2006. She manages 30 brokers across three office locations, including her oldest daughter, Tricia Michaud Cox. Outside of her executive duties, she is actively involved in Berkshire Hathaway's listings. She loves to work one-on-one with her clients to help them find their dream home. Their team is familiar with Highlands, Cashiers, Franklin, Sapphire, Glenville, and other surrounding areas in North Carolina.



In 2015, Ms. Michaud took her company to the next level by initiating an affiliation with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. She guarantees top-quality service and integrity to every client as she pairs them with a skilled market leader in their area.



Ms. Michaud is affiliated with the National Association of Realtors, the North Carolina Board of Realtors, Highlands-Cashiers Board of Realtors, Real Estate Buyer's Agent Council, and the North Carolina Association of Realtors.



She has been awarded and honored for her work in the Real Estate field with the Berkshire Hathaway Chairman's Diamond Circle Award, given to just .5% of agents in the company. Ms. Michaud is recognized among Who's Who of Professional Women.



She would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to her two daughters, Tricia Cox and Michelle Michaud.



For more information, visit https://meadowsmountainrealty.com/.



